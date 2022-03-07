Crypto Net
- Experts
- Thomas Bradley Butler
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 16 July 2022
- Activations: 20
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE
MT5 version of Crypto Net: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84115
UPDATED WITH ADVANCE MONEY MANAGEMENT INPUTS.
NOTE: PUT INPUTS TO 50000 min.
The broker times will be different than what the strategy was built in.
Crypto Net is for trading BTCUSD . It uses genetic evolution to evolve the strategy. This EA trades trend following indicators like ATR and Ichimoku. This was built and passed a range of robust testing including Monte Carlo and Walk Forward.
Inputs:
- Fixed lots.
- Max number of lots
- Times to stop trading
Nothing else is changed.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating