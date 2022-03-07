OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE MT5 version of Crypto Net: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84115 UPDATED WITH ADVANCE MONEY MANAGEMENT INPUTS.

NOTE: PUT INPUTS TO 50000 min.

The broker times will be different than what the strategy was built in.

Crypto Net is for trading BTCUSD . It uses genetic evolution to evolve the strategy. This EA trades trend following indicators like ATR and Ichimoku. This was built and passed a range of robust testing including Monte Carlo and Walk Forward.





Inputs:

Fixed lots.

Max number of lots

Times to stop trading

Nothing else is changed.