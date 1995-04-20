RSI with Dynamic OSB zones ms
Crypto_Forex Indicator "RSI with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones" for MT4, No Repaint.
- RSI is one of the most popular oscillators for trading - very good for Scalping.
- It is great to take Sell trades from dynamic OverBought zone and Buy trades from dynamic OverSold zone.
- RSI oscillator also is very useful for divergence detection.
- This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action trades from OverSold/OverBought areas as well.
- Dynamic OverBought zone - above yellow line.
- Dynamic OverSold zone - below green line.
- With PC and Mobile Alerts.
It is an original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.