RSI with Dynamic OSB zones ms

Crypto_Forex Indicator "RSI with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones" for MT4, No Repaint.





- RSI is one of the most popular oscillators for trading - very good for Scalping.

- It is great to take Sell trades from dynamic OverBought zone and Buy trades from dynamic OverSold zone.

- RSI oscillator also is very useful for divergence detection.

- This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action trades from OverSold/OverBought areas as well.

- Dynamic OverBought zone - above yellow line.

- Dynamic OverSold zone - below green line.

- With PC and Mobile Alerts.





It is an original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.