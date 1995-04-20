Morning Star pattern ms

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Morning Star pattern" for MT4.

  • Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading: No repaint, No delay.
  • Indicator detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart: Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
  • With PC, Mobile & Email alerts.
  • Also its brother - bearish "Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below).
  • Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.

This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.
