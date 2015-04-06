Order Flow Volume
- Experts
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Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES
Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume. It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from 11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts. Optimization inputs for money management are used. This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling. Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize then optimize on 1 year of data.
MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88972