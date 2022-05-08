Combine Winner
- Indicators
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Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trade any Forex combine out there. Many prop firms offer challenge or instant funding combines. The biggest problem is controlling the loss. With this indicator you can get a visual system that can limit loss and teach discipline. This uses the MACD and the strategy is scalping. You can determine the risk and reward. Visually follow small trends for scalps. Trade during active sessions. It's just a simple system to instill discipline while limiting loss and scalping pips with the parameters of a trading combine.
Steps to trade:
- Load indicator
- Load MACD
- Scalp according to MACD with arrows
- 15 minute charts and above