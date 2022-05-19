Fulltrend
- Indicators
-
Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 19 May 2022
- Activations: 5
Improve trading with this indicator. Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas. Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades. Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint. Alerts are added and can be true or false. No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come. Take a position accordingly and use trailing stops and have targets, use the swing low or swing high for sl. Trade during active times, follow global trend.