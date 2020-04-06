Quant Bot
- Experts
- Thomas Bradley Butler
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE
No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2. This is a lie if presented this way. Quant Bot is for trend trading on the one-hour time frame for the EUR/USD. There is no set file but if other pairs are used, then it may need optimization.
About the bot:
- It uses genetic generation and uses ATR to trade by.
- Walk forward period was used to prevent curve fit
- The EA uses stops on every trade.
- Money management is a scaling up with % of balance
The backset period is from 2003-2020 and walk forward was from 2020- to 2022. (See pics).