YK Fibo Pivot Indicator

YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: Trade Smarter with Fibonacci Pivot Points

The YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the precision of Fibonacci retracements with the insights of Pivot Points. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, this indicator empowers you to spot profitable opportunities in the market with ease.

Why Choose YK-Fibo Pivot?

  • Pinpoint Support & Resistance: By calculating Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices, you'll identify strong and accurate support and resistance levels, enabling confident trade planning.
  • Pivot Points Reveal Turning Points: Pivot points act as indicators of potential price reversals, giving you a heads-up on when to enter or exit trades.
  • Intelligent Trade Suggestions: This indicator not only displays key price levels but also provides basic trade recommendations, helping you make quick and informed decisions.
  • Customizable to Your Style: Tailor the font size, colors, and position of the display text to match your preferences.
  • Easy to Use, Instant Results: No manual calculations needed! This indicator instantly visualizes all the essential information for you.

Who Should Use It?

  • Forex Traders: No matter what currency pair you trade, this indicator helps you analyze trends and identify optimal entry and exit points.
  • Technical Analysts: If you already use technical analysis tools, YK-Fibo Pivot complements your existing strategies by confirming signals and boosting profit potential.
  • Beginner Traders: This indicator is user-friendly and offers basic trading guidance, making it perfect for those just starting their trading journey.

Don't Miss Out on Profitable Trades!

Download the YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator today and unlock your path to trading success!



YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: อาวุธลับนักเทรด พิชิตตลาดด้วย Fibonacci Pivot Points!

YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator คือสุดยอดเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิคที่ผสานพลังของ Fibonacci retracements และ Pivot Points เข้าไว้ด้วยกันอย่างลงตัว! ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมือโปร อินดิเคเตอร์นี้จะช่วยให้คุณมองเห็นโอกาสทำกำไรในตลาดได้อย่างชัดเจน

ทำไมต้อง YK-Fibo Pivot?

  • วิเคราะห์แนวรับ-แนวต้านแม่นยำ: ด้วยการคำนวณระดับ Fibonacci จากราคาสูงสุด ต่ำสุด และปิดของวันก่อนหน้า คุณจะมองเห็นแนวรับ-แนวต้านที่แข็งแกร่งและแม่นยำ ช่วยให้คุณวางแผนการเทรดได้อย่างมั่นใจ
  • จุด Pivot ชี้จุดเปลี่ยน: จุด Pivot ช่วยบอกจุดกลับตัวของราคา ทำให้คุณรู้ว่าเมื่อไหร่ควรซื้อหรือขาย
  • คำแนะนำการเทรดอัจฉริยะ: อินดิเคเตอร์นี้ไม่เพียงแต่แสดงระดับราคาสำคัญ แต่ยังให้คำแนะนำการเทรดเบื้องต้น ช่วยให้คุณตัดสินใจได้อย่างรวดเร็วและแม่นยำ
  • ปรับแต่งได้ตามใจ: คุณสามารถปรับแต่งขนาดฟอนต์ สี และตำแหน่งของข้อความแสดงผลได้ตามความต้องการของคุณ
  • ใช้งานง่าย เห็นผลไว: ไม่ต้องเสียเวลาคำนวณเอง อินดิเคเตอร์นี้จะแสดงผลทั้งหมดให้คุณเห็นทันที

เหมาะสำหรับใคร?

  • นักเทรด Forex: ไม่ว่าคุณจะเทรดคู่สกุลเงินไหน อินดิเคเตอร์นี้จะช่วยให้คุณวิเคราะห์แนวโน้มและหาจังหวะเข้า-ออกได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ
  • นักเทรดสายเทคนิค: หากคุณใช้เครื่องมือวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิคอยู่แล้ว YK-Fibo Pivot จะเป็นตัวช่วยที่ยอดเยี่ยมในการยืนยันสัญญาณและเพิ่มโอกาสทำกำไร
  • นักเทรดมือใหม่: อินดิเคเตอร์นี้ใช้งานง่ายและมีคำแนะนำการเทรดเบื้องต้น เหมาะสำหรับผู้ที่เพิ่งเริ่มต้นเรียนรู้การเทรด

อย่าพลาดโอกาสทำกำไร!

ดาวน์โหลด YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator วันนี้ และเริ่มต้นเส้นทางสู่ความสำเร็จในการเทรดของคุณ!




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Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
IQ FX Gann Levels
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Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
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Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
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Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
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Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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