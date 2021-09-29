VolumeDayTrader

DAYTRADING FOR STOCKS(CFD's)or other assets showing volume.

Trading takes work. There are no shortcuts or indicators that will tell you all the entries and exits. Profit comes from the state of mind. Indicators are tools to be used in conjunction with money management and success psychology. Find imbalances in the volume profile. Trade price volume imbalances.

Many imbalances happen at the close and open and news. See the buyers vs. sellers in stocks. Use on 5 minutes to 1 hour to see who could be in control over the price and find imbalances in prices. Bigger stocks are 15 minutes and up.





HOVER MOUSE OVER THE COLOR VOLMUM BAR TO SEE THE NUMBERS OF THE PAST BARS. THE CURRENT BAR VOLUME IS WRITTEN IN THE UPPER CORNER.