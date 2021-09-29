VolumeDayTrader
- Indicators
-
Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 29 September 2021
- Activations: 5
DAYTRADING FOR STOCKS(CFD's)or other assets showing volume.
Trading takes work. There are no shortcuts or indicators that will tell you all the entries and exits. Profit comes from the state of mind. Indicators are tools to be used in conjunction with money management and success psychology. Find imbalances in the volume profile. Trade price volume imbalances.
Many imbalances happen at the close and open and news. See the buyers vs. sellers in stocks. Use on 5 minutes to 1 hour to see who could be in control over the price and find imbalances in prices. Bigger stocks are 15 minutes and up.
HOVER MOUSE OVER THE COLOR VOLMUM BAR TO SEE THE NUMBERS OF THE PAST BARS. THE CURRENT BAR VOLUME IS WRITTEN IN THE UPPER CORNER.Find imbalances in volumes to see what direction the price may go for some time. Follow dominate trends for best results.
If a trend develops look to trade the trend.
Use trailing stops and keep an eye out for large volume reversals imbalances.