VolumeDayTrader

DAYTRADING FOR STOCKS(CFD's)or other assets showing volume.

Trading takes work.  There are no shortcuts or indicators that will tell you all the entries and exits.  Profit comes from the state of mind.  Indicators are tools to be used in conjunction with money management and success psychology.  Find imbalances in the volume profile. Trade price volume imbalances. 

Many imbalances happen at the close and open and news. See the buyers vs. sellers in stocks.  Use on 5 minutes to 1 hour to see who could be in control over the price and find imbalances in prices. Bigger stocks are 15 minutes and up.

HOVER MOUSE OVER THE COLOR VOLMUM BAR TO SEE THE NUMBERS OF THE PAST BARS.  THE CURRENT BAR VOLUME IS WRITTEN IN THE UPPER CORNER.

Find imbalances in volumes to see what direction the price may go for some time.  Follow dominate trends for best results.
If a trend develops look to trade the trend.
Use trailing stops and keep an eye out for large volume reversals imbalances.

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    Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
    Mechanism Trend
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicators
    The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
    Volume Break Oscillator MT4
    Roberto Bonati
    Indicators
    Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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    NeuroScalper
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Update!   Arrows were added to the 100 and 200 levels on oscillator  MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72378 This indicator is accurate for accessing extremes and supports for buy positions primarily for 1 minute time frames.  Other time frames can be used but the levels are different, and you need to add them manually, just use averages of extremes. It's a better oscillator and compares with others to see the difference.   Day trade using neuro network concepts.  This indic
    ForexReversal
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    Patience is key to stress free scalping. Trade the arrows when you see it passes the 200 moving average and make a trend by widening out or from the last swing point with no moving average filter.   Nice for 1 minute time frames, catching momentum intraday moves. Take 20 pips with ease or stay longer for bigger trends, using trailing stops.  Look at the examples in the photos of really big trades from this indicator.  Time frames of 1 minute work the best.  Zoom out to see the trends.  Arrows do
    GoldBuyBackScalper
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    This indicator is for XAU/USD and uses standard deviations. For1 minute charts only.   Every pair has unique characteristics and price movements. Trade V shaped reversals with this indicator. Scalp buys  using trailing stops and   avoid news   as they are more extreme and can cause sudden sell offs . Attach to 1 minute time frame in backtest and see the reversal buys.  Indicator never repaints or recalculates. TRADE DURING ACTIVE HOURS ONLY
    TrueSupplyandDemand
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Indicators
    This is based on short term strength or weakness and not on moving averages.  Moving averages are used for filter only. Trade supply and demand with arrows. Supply and demand breakouts and strength of the buyers or sellers .  Don't trade buy arrow to sell arrow.  Trade the strength with trendlines or moving averages and use stops.  The arrow can have some strong moves.  Trade on all time frames.  Try it out in the back tester. The pips can be made with this indicator, follow the arrows and make
    ScalpingMaster
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Indicators
    Master scalping with this indicator.  Trade on any time frame for scalps on buy or sells.  Follow trends using a 200 moving average and stops and targets.  Use with your own system.  This indicator can give pips if following it correctly.  Stick to rules and pick up pips daily.  Use as entries in a trend, scalp for a few pips or exit on opposite signal.  Best to follow higher time frame trends. Indicator doesn't repaint or recalculate. Rules: Don't trade overnight, only trade during active sessi
    DayTradeKing
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Indicators
    This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
    DTKGold
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Indicators
    This is the DayTradeKing for gold on a 1 minute time frame.  It is a different calculation for the range. Use a 200 period moving average as a filter.  Always use stops and avoid news, wait for more conformation.  This looks to capture intraday ranges. Put it in the back tester on 1 minute to see the price action and how it works. Trade with trend Use filter Use stops Alerts are added for pop ups and sound. 
    SuperArrowScalper
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Indicators
    Trade trends with the Super Scalper Use on all time frames and assets it is  designed for scalping trends. Works good on small time frames for day trading.  The arrows are easy to follow.  This is a simple no repaint/no recalculate arrow indicator to follow trends with.  Use in conjunction with your own system or use moving averages.  Always use stops just below or above the last swing point or your own money management system The indicator comes with push notifications, sound alerts and email
    Levels Trading
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Indicators
    This indicator is a simple stripped down version of any advanced support and resistance indicator.  All the support and resistance indicators work from a number of bars that have developed over time. Get rid of clutter and confusing levels.  Find levels according to a number of bars. Look at days, session, numbers of hours, periods of consolidation.  Watch levels develop and use as breakout points, or areas of buyers and sellers.  Features and things to consider This indicator is for a frame of
    ForexReversalEA
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Experts
    Optimize Inputs  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57345 This EA is based on the Forex Reversal indicator.  If you prefer to manual trade the system, download the indicator and try it out. The EA will follow the trend and open positions accordingly.   The results show stable gains with lower drawdown but experiment with it in the back tester, optimizer and time frames to see what works.  All results shown are hypothetical. Note: This is not a martingale or grid. the EA does have hedging cap
    HFTHacker
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Experts
    * THIS IS AN OLD EA WITH MANY EVOLUTIONS.  SHOW SUPPORT FOR MY WORK .  THIS HAS GONE BACK TO THE SIMPLE VERSION WITHOUT RECOVERY. IF YOU BOUGHT PRVIOUS VERSION BELOW 15 WITH RECOVERY THEN DO NOT USE 15. OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE. ONLY BUY IF YOU HAVE OPTIMIZED.  This is  for  traders who know how to optimize  and want to be profitable on their own merit.    YOU  SET YOUR RISK PARAMETERS. High win rate with stops for the trades that don't work out if you choose. Reduce risk for longevity.
    MarketMaker
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Experts
    OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE. *UPDATE:  This can be traded on on pair.  Just have the TP more than the SL.  And have one side with a larger lot size than the other.   Automate supply and demand trading. Make a market. Read and understand before posting negativity. Take responsibility for your own trading. Create your own optimization This EA was made and inspired by the popular supply and demand indicator everyone sells and mimics.  The  EA continues trading and hedging, making a market.  C
    Top Trader
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Indicators
    Top Trader Indicator This is an arrow reversal indicator. This is with deviations and arrows.  Trade a blue arrow for buy and trade a red arrow for sell.  Change the time period and the deviations of the bands.  This is similar to others but these arrows don't repaint.  Load in back tester and study which periods and deviations work the best.  It works on all time frames.  15 min to 1 hr would give good results for take profits.  Try according to your own risk management.
    Quant Bot
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Experts
    OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way.     Quant Bot is for trend trading on the one-hour time frame for the EUR/USD.  There is no set file but if other pairs are used, then it may need optimization.     About the bot: It uses genetic generation and uses ATR to trade by. Walk forward period was used to prevent curve fit The EA uses stops on every trade. Money management is a scaling up with % of balance The back
    Crypto Net
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Experts
    OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE MT5 version of Crypto Net:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84115 UPDATED WITH ADVANCE MONEY MANAGEMENT INPUTS.   NOTE:  PUT INPUTS TO 50000 min. The broker times will be different than what the strategy was built in. Crypto Net is for trading BTCUSD .  It uses genetic evolution to evolve the strategy. This EA trades trend following indicators like ATR and Ichimoku. This was built and passed a range of robust testing including Monte Carlo and Walk Forwa
    PropTrader
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Experts
    *OPTMIZE EA BEFORE USE* Optimized Forex Trading Strategy for EUR/USD Achieving substantial wealth within a year or two with an Expert Advisor (EA) is an unrealistic claim. Back testing and real trading focus on the EUR/USD currency pair. About This Strategy: This represents the initial iteration of our strategy, with the potential for further advancements. Rigorously tested with 100% quality data, it's free from MT4 errors. The strategy operates on a logical principle of trend following. When th
    Down Under
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Experts
    OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE Down Under trades the AUD/USD pair on a 1 hour time frame. No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way.  This EA trades the ATR and OHLC.  It is formatted for this pair on this time frame.  Compounding is used with a min. lot size and a max. lot size.  The percentage of the balances is compounded on winning trades.  As the balance fluctuates, so does the lot size. Settings: mm risk % mm lots max lots There is nothing
    Cable Trader
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Experts
    UPDATE:  Changed to % of balance in lot size. OPTIMIZE,OPTIMIZE,OPTIMIZE! GBP/USD 1 hr. built with machine learning  No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way.   This EA trades momentum and sessions.  This has a fixed lot component and will continue to modify the TP as it develops. Settings: Lot size There is nothing else to change.  This has no martingale or hedging capabilities.  Only other feature to change is if you are trading, CFD's of GBP/USD
    Euclidean
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Experts
    OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE Updated:  Added a sell option to hedge as risk management.  No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way.   Euclidean   is a unique trading algorithm  that I came up with 8 years ago.  This EA is part of this system.  It works as a closed system.  The EA will initiate a buy when the angle degree is correct to catch a trend.  The stop loss is 10% from the angle.  It is that simple. Inputs:  % of balance in lots  1 mic
    Pip Scalper
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Indicators
    AN INDICATOR FOR EVERYONE MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80934 Pip Scalper is for scalping trends.  Stay in trends longer with this indicator.  It works on all time frames and assets.  Pick up daily pips with this tool.  Use the 200 moving average to filter trades.  Smaller time frames recommended.  Use for day trading. About and how to use: Pips Scalper is based on longer term trend trading.   Buy on blue Sell on Red Use 200 moving average as filter and trade during active perio
    Evolved Trends
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Experts
    OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST AND USE TO FIND BEST INPUTS Hey there traders! Want a cutting-edge Expert Advisor for your MT4 platform? Look no further than Evolved Trends! This powerful trading algorithm, created with machine learning technology, focuses on trading GBP/USD on 1 Hour time frames. But hey, feel free to experiment with other assets and time frames for optimization! Just customize the inputs to match your own risk tolerance. With stops based on ATR and the ability to lock in profits and cu
    Combine Winner
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Indicators
    Trade any Forex combine out there.  Many prop firms offer challenge or instant funding combines.  The biggest problem is controlling the loss.  With this indicator you can get a visual system that can limit loss and teach discipline.  This uses the MACD and the strategy is scalping.  You can determine the risk and reward.  Visually follow small trends for scalps.  Trade during active sessions.  It's just a simple system to instill discipline while limiting loss and scalping pips with the paramet
    Holy Grail Arrow
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Indicators
    Holy Grail arrow is for scalping.  The period you use will determine the trend.  You can try different time frames and periods to see what works best for your strategy.  Filters can be applied like a moving average or trendlines.  The 1 minute works good for scalps and always trade during active periods and avoid consolidation times.  Using other indicators to determine trends is recommended but this can also be a free flowing scalping system alone with tp and sl. Inputs: Period = trend period
    Twenty Eight Forex Pairs
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Experts
    OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way. Trade Twenty Eight Forex Pairs.  Use this EA to trade the pairs and time frames with tp and sl according to risk.  This comes with advanced money management built in.  It has break evens and take profits on 50% with sl and tp accordingly.  1 hour recommended but try on others for intraday or swing trading.
    Fulltrend
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Indicators
    Improve trading with this indicator.  Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas.  Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades.  Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint.  Alerts are added and can be true or false.  No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come.  Take a posi
    Scalping Code
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Indicators
    Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
    Order Flow Volume
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Experts
    OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling.   Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize th
    AI Signal
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Indicators
    AI Signal is an indicator that is a ready to made scalping system that doesn't repaint Instructions: Load indicator.  Use arrows as entries in trends and stay out of sideways markets.  Trade with the larger trend and trade only active volatile hours Buy blue arrow above yellow and exit at red arrow or at discretion.  Sell red arrow below yellow and exit at blue arrow  or at discretion.  Easy to follow and is based on trends.  The indicator works on all time frames and assets. Use at your own d
    High Speed Low Drag
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Experts
    *OPTMIZE* High Speed Low Drag trades XAU/USD on 1 hour charts.  The EA was made with machine learning and uses RSI and moving averages to trade its logic. By default the take profit is at 150 and stops are at 50 with additional advanced money management like movable stops.  I would suggest this if you have the know how but this is for beginner or advanced as is. The money management system scales the balance so you can figure what % you want to start and then the max lots to trade.
    Matrix Hacker MT4
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Experts
    OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE.  MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87051 Matrix Hacker is for hedged accounts only and uses random walk, the past doesn't matter. The EA sets to keep a stable footing in the market and cover both asks and bids.  Buys and sells bids and asks with varying amounts of size and volumes according to the trader.   This is not recommended for a beginner as it still requires knowing about optimizing and not overleveraging.  I recommend using settings f
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