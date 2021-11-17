HFTHackerMT5

* THIS IS AN OLD EA WITH MANY EVOLUTIONS. SHOW SUPPORT FOR MY WORK . THE INPUTS ARE CLEAR AND THIS HAS A RECOVERY AS AN OPTION NOW TO CHOOSE.

OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE. ONLY BUY IF YOU HAVE OPTIMIZED. This is for traders who know how to optimize and want to be profitable on their own merit. YOU SET YOUR RISK PARAMETERS. High win rate with stops for the trades that don't work out if you choose. Reduce risk for longevity. This works on all accounts and is a risk management tool, READ all comments, description and blog.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73834

This Expert Advisor (EA) automates buying and selling trades using fixed lot sizes for each position. IT does not use AI, it was made years before and is based on sound principles not flashy billion-dollar profit back test manipulations Its core feature is maintaining consistent trade sizes regardless of the account balance, ensuring that the trader has full control over the risk per trade. This approach allows for a straightforward and predictable trading strategy without adjustments based on the account's size or fluctuations. By keeping the lot sizes fixed, traders can avoid the complexities of dynamic sizing while adhering to their preferred risk management strategy.

By purchasing and using this Expert Advisor (EA), you acknowledge that you have thoroughly tested the EA on the strategy tester and understand the associated risks involved in automated trading. You further acknowledge that past performance does not guarantee future results, and the use of this EA carries inherent risks, including the potential loss of invested capital.





The seller only provides the tool for automated trading, and the buyer assumes full responsibility for its use. The seller does not guarantee the profitability or success of the EA, and any trading decisions made by the EA are at the sole discretion and risk of the buyer.