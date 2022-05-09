Holy Grail Arrow
- Indicators
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Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Holy Grail arrow is for scalping. The period you use will determine the trend. You can try different time frames and periods to see what works best for your strategy. Filters can be applied like a moving average or trendlines. The 1 minute works good for scalps and always trade during active periods and avoid consolidation times. Using other indicators to determine trends is recommended but this can also be a free flowing scalping system alone with tp and sl.
Inputs:
- Period = trend period
- Alerts = true/false