GM Arrows Pro
- Indicators
- Guillaume Pierre Philippe Mesplont
- Version: 2.80
- Updated: 7 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Product Name: GM Arrows Pro – Signals & Alerts
Short Description:
GM Arrows Pro is a clean, reliable MT4 indicator showing BUY/SELL arrows on the chart with unique alerts at the moment the signal appears.
Full Description:
GM Arrows Pro is a professional MT4 indicator designed for traders who want clear, actionable signals:
-
BUY and SELL arrows visible on the entire chart history
-
Unique alerts when a new signal appears (no repeated alerts)
-
Option to disable repetitive signals ( disable_repeating_signals )
-
Clean chart with grey candles (bodies + wicks)
-
No TP/SL clutter – focus only on the signals
-
Adjustable parameters: RSI, ATR, candle stability, lookback
-
Compatible with any pair and timeframe in MT4
Benefits:
-
Immediate visual signals
-
Alerts without noise
-
Easy installation and setup
How to use:
-
Copy .ex4 to Indicators folder
-
Adjust parameters as desired
-
Activate or deactivate alerts according to your trading style
License & Security:
-
Protected by MetaQuotes ID
-
Unlimited use on accounts associated with your ID