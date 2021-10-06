GoldBuyBackScalper





This indicator is for XAU/USD and uses standard deviations. For1 minute charts only. Every pair has unique characteristics and price movements.

Trade V shaped reversals with this indicator. Scalp buys using trailing stops and avoid news as they are more extreme and can cause sudden sell offs .

Attach to 1 minute time frame in backtest and see the reversal buys. Indicator never repaints or recalculates.





TRADE DURING ACTIVE HOURS ONLY



