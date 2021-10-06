GoldBuyBackScalper
- Indicators
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Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This indicator is for XAU/USD and uses standard deviations. For1 minute charts only. Every pair has unique characteristics and price movements.
Trade V shaped reversals with this indicator. Scalp buys using trailing stops and avoid news as they are more extreme and can cause sudden sell offs .
Attach to 1 minute time frame in backtest and see the reversal buys. Indicator never repaints or recalculates.
- TRADE DURING ACTIVE HOURS ONLY
Good indicator, but Gold is not in Buy trend and so signal may be misleading.