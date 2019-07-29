Professional Level

indicator for trading binary options and forex trading. The indicator does not redraw the readings.

when trading binary options, testing was performed. This indicator showed the good results correct predictions.





Under these conditions, the eur / usd m1 chart, when a signal appears, the transaction opens in the direction indicated by the indicator for 5 candles, then the truth is (5 minutes since in us the 1-minute chart of a candlestick is 1 minute) the result was.





When trading in the forex market, you will need a broker who does not have a spread or he opens a very small deal when a candle appears in the indicated direction.





Good trading. Thank you for your attention to my product. For any questions you are interested in, please write to me with pleasure.