Black Gold M1

OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE

Trade crude oil with this EA. No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2, This is a lie if presented this way. Black Gold trades Brent Crude on 1 min charts. It uses RSI, moving averages and directional indicators. Try it out, load it onto the tester if you have the history and ability to trade Brent crude.





Adjust and optimize to get the most out of the expert advisor

