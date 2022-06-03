OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE



Updated: Added a sell option to hedge as risk management.

No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2. This is a lie if presented this way. Euclidean is a unique trading algorithm that I came up with 8 years ago. This EA is part of this system. It works as a closed system. The EA will initiate a buy when the angle degree is correct to catch a trend. The stop loss is 10% from the angle. It is that simple.





Inputs:

% of balance in lots 1 micro lot for $1,000

Volume upper lots = the max amount of lots

Take profit level = default is 50 pips

How to and things to consider:

The stop loss is built in and trades according to the price at the angle which is 10%. Take profit is set to 50 pips but can be the amount you desire. Trade on small time frames like 1 an 5 minutes. There were zero errors in testing this in the back tester. Different platforms and brokers have different data so check into downloading of data to test.





Risk Disclaimer for Forex Trading

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.



