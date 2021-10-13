This is the DayTradeKing for gold on a 1 minute time frame. It is a different calculation for the range. Use a 200 period moving average as a filter. Always use stops and avoid news, wait for more conformation. This looks to capture intraday ranges. Put it in the back tester on 1 minute to see the price action and how it works.

Trade with trend

Use filter

Use stops

Alerts are added for pop ups and sound.



