DTKGold
- Indicators
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Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 13 October 2021
- Activations: 5
This is the DayTradeKing for gold on a 1 minute time frame. It is a different calculation for the range. Use a 200 period moving average as a filter. Always use stops and avoid news, wait for more conformation. This looks to capture intraday ranges. Put it in the back tester on 1 minute to see the price action and how it works.
- Trade with trend
- Use filter
- Use stops
Alerts are added for pop ups and sound.