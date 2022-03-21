Cable Trader
- Experts
-
Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 2.11
- Updated: 21 March 2022
- Activations: 5
UPDATE: Changed to % of balance in lot size. OPTIMIZE,OPTIMIZE,OPTIMIZE!
GBP/USD 1 hr. built with machine learning
No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2. This is a lie if presented this way. This EA trades momentum and sessions. This has a fixed lot component and will continue to modify the TP as it develops.
Settings:
- Lot size
There is nothing else to change. This has no martingale or hedging capabilities. Only other feature to change is if you are trading, CFD's of GBP/USD. Change this by the decimal on the broker platform.
Risk Disclaimer
Futures, Options, and Currency trading all have large potential rewards, but they also have large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in these markets.