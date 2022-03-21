Cable Trader

UPDATE: Changed to % of balance in lot size. OPTIMIZE,OPTIMIZE,OPTIMIZE!

GBP/USD 1 hr. built with machine learning

No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2. This is a lie if presented this way. This EA trades momentum and sessions. This has a fixed lot component and will continue to modify the TP as it develops.

Settings:

Lot size

There is nothing else to change. This has no martingale or hedging capabilities. Only other feature to change is if you are trading, CFD's of GBP/USD. Change this by the decimal on the broker platform.





Risk Disclaimer

Futures, Options, and Currency trading all have large potential rewards, but they also have large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in these markets.







