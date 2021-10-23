Levels Trading

This indicator is a simple stripped down version of any advanced support and resistance indicator. All the support and resistance indicators work from a number of bars that have developed over time. Get rid of clutter and confusing levels. Find levels according to a number of bars. Look at days, session, numbers of hours, periods of consolidation. Watch levels develop and use as breakout points, or areas of buyers and sellers.

Features and things to consider

This indicator is for a frame of reference and not a signal indicator. Levels should be looked at in context.

Clean and simple, non clutter. This makes it easier to see levels.

Choose the levels to look at.

Works on any number of bars and on any time frames.

Rules: Wait till the completion of the number of candle analysis.











































































































































































