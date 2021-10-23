Levels Trading

This indicator is a simple stripped down version of any advanced support and resistance indicator.  All the support and resistance indicators work from a number of bars that have developed over time. Get rid of clutter and confusing levels.  Find levels according to a number of bars. Look at days, session, numbers of hours, periods of consolidation.  Watch levels develop and use as breakout points, or areas of buyers and sellers. 

Features and things to consider

  • This indicator is for a frame of reference and not a signal indicator.  Levels should be looked at in context.
  • Clean and simple, non clutter. This makes it easier to see levels.
  • Choose the levels to look at.
  • Works on any number of bars and on any time frames.

Rules:

  • Wait till the completion of the number of candle analysis.












































Recommended products
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Globex 360 Scalping
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Globex 360 Scalping is a unique scalping indicator that shows price reversal points. With the help of this indicator, you will see on the chart when the price is reversing, and at this moment you can open deals in the direction of the signal. This is an indispensable assistant for both novice traders and professionals. This indicator shows the trader important and valuable information for effective trading. Globex 360 Scalping - Applies smooth scanning technology for market analysis. The indica
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Morning  Star  pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay. Indicator   detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart:  Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Also its brother - bearish  " Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below). Indicator  " Morning Star pattern" is excellent to   combine with Support/Resistance Levels
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF
Sergey Efimenko
5 (4)
Indicators
This is an MTF indicator of support and resistance levels based on Advanced ZigZag Dynamic and/or Extended Fractals indicator extremums with price labels (can be disabled). More higher TFs can be selected for MTF mode. By default, the levels are generated based on ZigZag indicator dots. Fractals indicator dots can also be used together with ZigZag or instead of it. In order to simplify the use and save CPU time, calculation is performed once per each bar at its opening. Parameters: ForcedTF - ch
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
MovingFlatBreakout
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator monitors the market for a flat state and possible breakout. The flat state is detected as a predefined number of consecutive bars during which price fluctuates inside a small range. If one of the next bars closes outside the range, breakout is signaled. The indicator shows 3 lines: blue - upper bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; red - lower bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; yellow - center of flat ranges (NOT including breakout areas). When a b
Support and Resistance Custom
Wen Cheng Wen
5 (1)
Indicators
Support and Resistance is a very important reference for trading.  This indicator provides customized support and resistance levels, automatic draw line and play music functions.  In addition to the custom RS, the default RS includes Pivot Point, Fibonacci, integer Price, MA, Bollinger Bands. Pivot Point is a resistance and support system. It has been widely used at froex,stocks, futures, treasury bonds and indexes. It is an effective support resistance analysis system. Fibonacci also known as t
Trend Master Chart MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
Trend Master Chart is the trend indicator you need. It overlays the chart and uses color coding to define different market trends/moves. It uses an algorithm that combines two moving averages and different oscillators. The periods of these three elements are modifiable. It works on any time-frame and any Pair. At a glance you will be able to identify an upward or downward trend and the different entry points into this trend. For example during a marked upward trend (light green color) the diffe
London Breakout Indicator
Salah Eddine Elkouchi
Indicators
The London Breakout indicator is a technical analysis tool used in the forex market to help traders identify potential breakouts during the opening of the London trading session. This indicator is designed to help traders take advantage of the volatility and momentum that occurs during this time period, which can lead to significant price movements. The London Breakout indicator works by identifying the range of price movement during the Asian trading session that precedes the London open, and
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
Advanced Trend Regime
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
Indicators
The indicator has been designed to function on any time-frame and any pair.   This regime filter will help the trader better evaluate whether the current market is trending, and in which direction. It quickly reacts to changes in market dynamics using a series of advanced calculations. The user is able to select whether the calculation remains standard, or if a further filter constraint is added to the calculation.   A Yellow moving average of the signal has been included for the trader to smoot
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as we
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Edge Finder 10
Hassan Al-banna Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Abdullah
Indicators
(Strikingly Simple, Powerfully Profitable) Edge Finder i s your all-in-one visual trading assistant, designed to cut through the market noise and highlight high-probability trading opportunities at a glance. How It Works (The Core Idea): Instead of overloading your chart with complex numbers,  Edge Finder uses a unique, color-coded system to paint the market picture clearly. Trend & Momentum Visualization:  The indicator analyzes the market and dynamically colors the price bars. Specific colors
AutoFiboLevels
Sergey Zhukov
Indicators
The indicator is created for professional trading by Fibonacci levels. AutoFiboLevels plots Fibonacci retracement and extension levels on impulse and corrective wave. The indicator unambiguously interprets a market situation. Points of extremum for level plotting are calculated using fractal analysis. A trader can independently set retracement and extension levels and calculation time frame adjusting the indicator for various strategies. Parameters: WorkTF - time frame for indicator calculation
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
Ultimate Supply Demand
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (3)
Indicators
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
Pro Magic Signal
Harun Celik
Indicators
Pro Magic Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the signals
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicators
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicators
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Automatic Support and Resistance for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator for MT4 is a dedicated analytical tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It automatically identifies key support and resistance zones across multiple timeframes by analyzing historical price behavior. Support areas are highlighted in green, while resistance zones are displayed in brown, allowing traders to interpret market structure quickly and efficiently. This indicator is commonly used
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
More from author
ForexReversal
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Indicators
Patience is key to stress free scalping. Trade the arrows when you see it passes the 200 moving average and make a trend by widening out or from the last swing point with no moving average filter.   Nice for 1 minute time frames, catching momentum intraday moves. Take 20 pips with ease or stay longer for bigger trends, using trailing stops.  Look at the examples in the photos of really big trades from this indicator.  Time frames of 1 minute work the best.  Zoom out to see the trends.  Arrows do
NeuroScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (1)
Indicators
Update!   Arrows were added to the 100 and 200 levels on oscillator  MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72378 This indicator is accurate for accessing extremes and supports for buy positions primarily for 1 minute time frames.  Other time frames can be used but the levels are different, and you need to add them manually, just use averages of extremes. It's a better oscillator and compares with others to see the difference.   Day trade using neuro network concepts.  This indic
VolumeDayTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
DAYTRADING FOR STOCKS(CFD's)or other assets showing volume. Trading takes work.  There are no shortcuts or indicators that will tell you all the entries and exits.  Profit comes from the state of mind.  Indicators are tools to be used in conjunction with money management and success psychology.  Find imbalances in the volume profile. Trade price volume imbalances.  Many imbalances happen at the close and open and news. See the buyers vs. sellers in stocks.  Use on 5 minutes to 1 hour to see who
GoldBuyBackScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is for XAU/USD and uses standard deviations. For1 minute charts only.   Every pair has unique characteristics and price movements. Trade V shaped reversals with this indicator. Scalp buys  using trailing stops and   avoid news   as they are more extreme and can cause sudden sell offs . Attach to 1 minute time frame in backtest and see the reversal buys.  Indicator never repaints or recalculates. TRADE DURING ACTIVE HOURS ONLY
TrueSupplyandDemand
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
This is based on short term strength or weakness and not on moving averages.  Moving averages are used for filter only. Trade supply and demand with arrows. Supply and demand breakouts and strength of the buyers or sellers .  Don't trade buy arrow to sell arrow.  Trade the strength with trendlines or moving averages and use stops.  The arrow can have some strong moves.  Trade on all time frames.  Try it out in the back tester. The pips can be made with this indicator, follow the arrows and make
ScalpingMaster
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Master scalping with this indicator.  Trade on any time frame for scalps on buy or sells.  Follow trends using a 200 moving average and stops and targets.  Use with your own system.  This indicator can give pips if following it correctly.  Stick to rules and pick up pips daily.  Use as entries in a trend, scalp for a few pips or exit on opposite signal.  Best to follow higher time frame trends. Indicator doesn't repaint or recalculate. Rules: Don't trade overnight, only trade during active sessi
DayTradeKing
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
DTKGold
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
This is the DayTradeKing for gold on a 1 minute time frame.  It is a different calculation for the range. Use a 200 period moving average as a filter.  Always use stops and avoid news, wait for more conformation.  This looks to capture intraday ranges. Put it in the back tester on 1 minute to see the price action and how it works. Trade with trend Use filter Use stops Alerts are added for pop ups and sound. 
SuperArrowScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Trade trends with the Super Scalper Use on all time frames and assets it is  designed for scalping trends. Works good on small time frames for day trading.  The arrows are easy to follow.  This is a simple no repaint/no recalculate arrow indicator to follow trends with.  Use in conjunction with your own system or use moving averages.  Always use stops just below or above the last swing point or your own money management system The indicator comes with push notifications, sound alerts and email
ForexReversalEA
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Optimize Inputs  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57345 This EA is based on the Forex Reversal indicator.  If you prefer to manual trade the system, download the indicator and try it out. The EA will follow the trend and open positions accordingly.   The results show stable gains with lower drawdown but experiment with it in the back tester, optimizer and time frames to see what works.  All results shown are hypothetical. Note: This is not a martingale or grid. the EA does have hedging cap
HFTHacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
* THIS IS AN OLD EA WITH MANY EVOLUTIONS.  SHOW SUPPORT FOR MY WORK .  THIS HAS GONE BACK TO THE SIMPLE VERSION WITHOUT RECOVERY. IF YOU BOUGHT PRVIOUS VERSION BELOW 15 WITH RECOVERY THEN DO NOT USE 15. OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE. ONLY BUY IF YOU HAVE OPTIMIZED.  This is  for  traders who know how to optimize  and want to be profitable on their own merit.    YOU  SET YOUR RISK PARAMETERS. High win rate with stops for the trades that don't work out if you choose. Reduce risk for longevity.
MarketMaker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE. *UPDATE:  This can be traded on on pair.  Just have the TP more than the SL.  And have one side with a larger lot size than the other.   Automate supply and demand trading. Make a market. Read and understand before posting negativity. Take responsibility for your own trading. Create your own optimization This EA was made and inspired by the popular supply and demand indicator everyone sells and mimics.  The  EA continues trading and hedging, making a market.  C
Top Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Top Trader Indicator This is an arrow reversal indicator. This is with deviations and arrows.  Trade a blue arrow for buy and trade a red arrow for sell.  Change the time period and the deviations of the bands.  This is similar to others but these arrows don't repaint.  Load in back tester and study which periods and deviations work the best.  It works on all time frames.  15 min to 1 hr would give good results for take profits.  Try according to your own risk management.
Quant Bot
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way.     Quant Bot is for trend trading on the one-hour time frame for the EUR/USD.  There is no set file but if other pairs are used, then it may need optimization.     About the bot: It uses genetic generation and uses ATR to trade by. Walk forward period was used to prevent curve fit The EA uses stops on every trade. Money management is a scaling up with % of balance The back
Crypto Net
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE MT5 version of Crypto Net:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84115 UPDATED WITH ADVANCE MONEY MANAGEMENT INPUTS.   NOTE:  PUT INPUTS TO 50000 min. The broker times will be different than what the strategy was built in. Crypto Net is for trading BTCUSD .  It uses genetic evolution to evolve the strategy. This EA trades trend following indicators like ATR and Ichimoku. This was built and passed a range of robust testing including Monte Carlo and Walk Forwa
PropTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
*OPTMIZE EA BEFORE USE* Optimized Forex Trading Strategy for EUR/USD Achieving substantial wealth within a year or two with an Expert Advisor (EA) is an unrealistic claim. Back testing and real trading focus on the EUR/USD currency pair. About This Strategy: This represents the initial iteration of our strategy, with the potential for further advancements. Rigorously tested with 100% quality data, it's free from MT4 errors. The strategy operates on a logical principle of trend following. When th
Down Under
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE Down Under trades the AUD/USD pair on a 1 hour time frame. No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way.  This EA trades the ATR and OHLC.  It is formatted for this pair on this time frame.  Compounding is used with a min. lot size and a max. lot size.  The percentage of the balances is compounded on winning trades.  As the balance fluctuates, so does the lot size. Settings: mm risk % mm lots max lots There is nothing
Cable Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
UPDATE:  Changed to % of balance in lot size. OPTIMIZE,OPTIMIZE,OPTIMIZE! GBP/USD 1 hr. built with machine learning  No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way.   This EA trades momentum and sessions.  This has a fixed lot component and will continue to modify the TP as it develops. Settings: Lot size There is nothing else to change.  This has no martingale or hedging capabilities.  Only other feature to change is if you are trading, CFD's of GBP/USD
Euclidean
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE Updated:  Added a sell option to hedge as risk management.  No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way.   Euclidean   is a unique trading algorithm  that I came up with 8 years ago.  This EA is part of this system.  It works as a closed system.  The EA will initiate a buy when the angle degree is correct to catch a trend.  The stop loss is 10% from the angle.  It is that simple. Inputs:  % of balance in lots  1 mic
Pip Scalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
AN INDICATOR FOR EVERYONE MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80934 Pip Scalper is for scalping trends.  Stay in trends longer with this indicator.  It works on all time frames and assets.  Pick up daily pips with this tool.  Use the 200 moving average to filter trades.  Smaller time frames recommended.  Use for day trading. About and how to use: Pips Scalper is based on longer term trend trading.   Buy on blue Sell on Red Use 200 moving average as filter and trade during active perio
Evolved Trends
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST AND USE TO FIND BEST INPUTS Hey there traders! Want a cutting-edge Expert Advisor for your MT4 platform? Look no further than Evolved Trends! This powerful trading algorithm, created with machine learning technology, focuses on trading GBP/USD on 1 Hour time frames. But hey, feel free to experiment with other assets and time frames for optimization! Just customize the inputs to match your own risk tolerance. With stops based on ATR and the ability to lock in profits and cu
Combine Winner
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Trade any Forex combine out there.  Many prop firms offer challenge or instant funding combines.  The biggest problem is controlling the loss.  With this indicator you can get a visual system that can limit loss and teach discipline.  This uses the MACD and the strategy is scalping.  You can determine the risk and reward.  Visually follow small trends for scalps.  Trade during active sessions.  It's just a simple system to instill discipline while limiting loss and scalping pips with the paramet
Holy Grail Arrow
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Holy Grail arrow is for scalping.  The period you use will determine the trend.  You can try different time frames and periods to see what works best for your strategy.  Filters can be applied like a moving average or trendlines.  The 1 minute works good for scalps and always trade during active periods and avoid consolidation times.  Using other indicators to determine trends is recommended but this can also be a free flowing scalping system alone with tp and sl. Inputs: Period = trend period
Twenty Eight Forex Pairs
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way. Trade Twenty Eight Forex Pairs.  Use this EA to trade the pairs and time frames with tp and sl according to risk.  This comes with advanced money management built in.  It has break evens and take profits on 50% with sl and tp accordingly.  1 hour recommended but try on others for intraday or swing trading.
Fulltrend
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Improve trading with this indicator.  Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas.  Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades.  Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint.  Alerts are added and can be true or false.  No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come.  Take a posi
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Order Flow Volume
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling.   Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize th
AI Signal
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
AI Signal is an indicator that is a ready to made scalping system that doesn't repaint Instructions: Load indicator.  Use arrows as entries in trends and stay out of sideways markets.  Trade with the larger trend and trade only active volatile hours Buy blue arrow above yellow and exit at red arrow or at discretion.  Sell red arrow below yellow and exit at blue arrow  or at discretion.  Easy to follow and is based on trends.  The indicator works on all time frames and assets. Use at your own d
High Speed Low Drag
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
*OPTMIZE* High Speed Low Drag trades XAU/USD on 1 hour charts.  The EA was made with machine learning and uses RSI and moving averages to trade its logic. By default the take profit is at 150 and stops are at 50 with additional advanced money management like movable stops.  I would suggest this if you have the know how but this is for beginner or advanced as is. The money management system scales the balance so you can figure what % you want to start and then the max lots to trade.
Matrix Hacker MT4
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE.  MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87051 Matrix Hacker is for hedged accounts only and uses random walk, the past doesn't matter. The EA sets to keep a stable footing in the market and cover both asks and bids.  Buys and sells bids and asks with varying amounts of size and volumes according to the trader.   This is not recommended for a beginner as it still requires knowing about optimizing and not overleveraging.  I recommend using settings f
Filter:
Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.03.26 20:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review