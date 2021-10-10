ScalpingMaster
- Indicators
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Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Master scalping with this indicator. Trade on any time frame for scalps on buy or sells. Follow trends using a 200 moving average and stops and targets. Use with your own system. This indicator can give pips if following it correctly. Stick to rules and pick up pips daily. Use as entries in a trend, scalp for a few pips or exit on opposite signal. Best to follow higher time frame trends. Indicator doesn't repaint or recalculate.
Rules:
- Don't trade overnight, only trade during active sessions with trends.
- Use 200 moving average or trendlines. Buys above 200, Sells below 200
- Always use stops for long term trading success.