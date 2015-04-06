PropTrader

*OPTMIZE EA BEFORE USE*

Optimized Forex Trading Strategy for EUR/USD

Achieving substantial wealth within a year or two with an Expert Advisor (EA) is an unrealistic claim. Back testing and real trading focus on the EUR/USD currency pair.

About This Strategy:

This represents the initial iteration of our strategy, with the potential for further advancements. Rigorously tested with 100% quality data, it's free from MT4 errors. The strategy operates on a logical principle of trend following. When the trend is bullish, the EA initiates, deploying a trailing stop, and vice versa. In essence, it's a straightforward trend-following approach.

Key Advantages and Considerations:

Easy Setup: Stick with default settings, only modifying the lot size as per your preference.

Risk Management: No martingale or hedging is employed in this strategy.

Risk Mitigation: Each trade comes equipped with a trailing stop and take profit levels, determined by the Average True Range (ATR), contributing to better risk management.

Trend Recognition: This approach is designed to assist traders in identifying and capitalizing on longer-lasting trends.

Risk Disclaimer for Forex Trading:

Forex trading involves trading foreign currencies on margin, which carries a heightened level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.



