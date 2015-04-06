OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE

Down Under trades the AUD/USD pair on a 1 hour time frame.

No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2. This is a lie if presented this way. This EA trades the ATR and OHLC. It is formatted for this pair on this time frame. Compounding is used with a min. lot size and a max. lot size. The percentage of the balances is compounded on winning trades. As the balance fluctuates, so does the lot size.

Settings:

mm risk %

mm lots

max lots

There is nothing else to change. This has no martingale or hedging capabilities. Only other feature to change is if you are trading, CFD's of AUD/USD. Change this by the decimal on the broker platform.





Risk Disclaimer

Futures, Options, and Currency trading all have large potential rewards, but they also have large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in these markets.



