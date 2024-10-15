* THIS IS AN OLD EA WITH MANY EVOLUTIONS. SHOW SUPPORT FOR MY WORK . THIS HAS GONE BACK TO THE SIMPLE VERSION WITHOUT RECOVERY. IF YOU BOUGHT PRVIOUS VERSION BELOW 15 WITH RECOVERY THEN DO NOT USE 15.



OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE. ONLY BUY IF YOU HAVE OPTIMIZED. This is for traders who know how to optimize and want to be profitable on their own merit. YOU SET YOUR RISK PARAMETERS. High win rate with stops for the trades that don't work out if you choose. Reduce risk for longevity. This works on all accounts and is a risk management tool, READ all comments, description and

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74421

This Expert Advisor (EA) automates buying and selling trades while scaling the position sizes based on the trader's account balance. Its core feature is adjusting trade sizes dynamically, ensuring that as the account grows or shrinks, the risk remains proportionate to the available capital. This helps maintain a consistent trading strategy without over-leveraging or risking too little on any given trade. I do not provide files. By purchasing and using this Expert Advisor (EA), you acknowledge that you have thoroughly tested the EA on the strategy tester and understand the associated risks involved in automated trading. You further acknowledge that past performance does not guarantee future results, and the use of this EA canherent risks, including the potential loss of invested capital.

Settings:

input int inp1_CompareCount = 0;

input double inp2_VolumePercent = 0.10;

input double inp2_StopLossPips = 15.0;

input double inp2_TakeProfitPips = 60.0;

input color inp2_ArrowColorBuy = clrBlue;

input double inp3_VolumePercent = 0.10;

input double inp3_StopLossPips = 10.0;

input double inp3_TakeProfitPips = 50.0;

input color inp3_ArrowColorSell = clrRed;





The seller only provides the tool for automated trading, and the buyer assumes full responsibility for its use. The seller does not guarantee the profitability or success of the EA, and any trading decisions made by the EA are at the sole and risk of the buyer.











