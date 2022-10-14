ForexReversalEA

Optimize Inputs

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57345

This EA is based on the Forex Reversal indicator. If you prefer to manual trade the system, download the indicator and try it out.

The EA will follow the trend and open positions accordingly. The results show stable gains with lower drawdown but experiment with it in the back tester, optimizer and time frames to see what works. All results shown are hypothetical.

Note: This is not a martingale or grid. the EA does have hedging capabilities





This EA has the following features, and change these according to your risk. The EA adds according to free margin, buys and sells according to parameters. Control risk through the inputs.

inp 5 is sells

inp 7 is buys