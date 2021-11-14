BOA Cool Signals Indicator MT4

Binary Options Assistant (BOA) COOL Signals Indicator provides signals based on the combination of: Fisher Oscillator & JRSX Indicator

Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! Use any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard. 

All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audible.

The signals work on all time frames and with all Forex Currency Pairs and as well as other Assets (i.e. Commodities, Stocks, Crypto). 

If you have any questions or need a custom indicator, contact me.

BELOW IS A SCREENSHOT OF THE INDICATOR DISPLAYING THE SIGNALS (BLUE & RED ARROWS) WITH THE DASHBOARD INCLUDED WHICH SHOWS SIGNALS FOR ALL THE LIST SYMBOLS BASED ON THE STRATEGY & TIMEFRAME.
