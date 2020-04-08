MT5 Version

Wave Trend MT4

Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current movement is losing strenght and may be coming to an end. A combination between signals in high and low timeframes can be used to find awesome entry points.

Wave Trend is the first indicator in the market that allows the user to 100% customize the Moving Average type and the price data source to use for the calculations. This flexibility makes the Wave Trend indicator easily adaptable for any Asset and Timeframe.

Ideal for HOLD, SCALPING and SWING strategies

At the same time, Wave Trend MT4 provides a system of alerts and notifications on the mobile phone and on the MT4 Terminal when the prices enters the overbought or oversold levels.

Some of the characteristics of the indicator are the following:

Time saving

Ease of decision-making for entries and taking full or partial benefits

Highly customizable

Functional in all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities ...)

Perfect for Scalping or Swing trading

Alerts and notifications on the MT4 terminal and on the mobile phone

Input parameters

Settings:

Price Source: Price source for the calculations

MA type : Moving average type for the algorithm(SMA, EMA, Linear Weighted MA, Smoothed MA)

Weighted MA, Smoothed MA) MA Lenght 1 [>1]: MA Period for the first MA

MA Lenght 2 [>1]: MA Period for the second MA

Over Bought Level: Level to set the over bought area

Over Sold Level: Level to set the over sold area

Fill Over Bought and Over Sold Areas: Fill the Over Bought and Over Sold areas in the indicator's window

Notifications:

Activate Alerts: Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal if price enters the OB/OS levels

Activate Notifications: Enables phone Notifications

Author

Diego Arribas, private investor and speculator, automation engineer in the aerospace industry