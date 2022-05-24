Scalping Code


Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.  


The rules are as follows:  

  • A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy.
  • An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target.
  • A red arrow below the moving average is a sell.
  • An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow or target.

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Update!   Arrows were added to the 100 and 200 levels on oscillator  MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72378 This indicator is accurate for accessing extremes and supports for buy positions primarily for 1 minute time frames.  Other time frames can be used but the levels are different, and you need to add them manually, just use averages of extremes. It's a better oscillator and compares with others to see the difference.   Day trade using neuro network concepts.  This indic
ForexReversal
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Indicators
Patience is key to stress free scalping. Trade the arrows when you see it passes the 200 moving average and make a trend by widening out or from the last swing point with no moving average filter.   Nice for 1 minute time frames, catching momentum intraday moves. Take 20 pips with ease or stay longer for bigger trends, using trailing stops.  Look at the examples in the photos of really big trades from this indicator.  Time frames of 1 minute work the best.  Zoom out to see the trends.  Arrows do
VolumeDayTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
DAYTRADING FOR STOCKS(CFD's)or other assets showing volume. Trading takes work.  There are no shortcuts or indicators that will tell you all the entries and exits.  Profit comes from the state of mind.  Indicators are tools to be used in conjunction with money management and success psychology.  Find imbalances in the volume profile. Trade price volume imbalances.  Many imbalances happen at the close and open and news. See the buyers vs. sellers in stocks.  Use on 5 minutes to 1 hour to see who
GoldBuyBackScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is for XAU/USD and uses standard deviations. For1 minute charts only.   Every pair has unique characteristics and price movements. Trade V shaped reversals with this indicator. Scalp buys  using trailing stops and   avoid news   as they are more extreme and can cause sudden sell offs . Attach to 1 minute time frame in backtest and see the reversal buys.  Indicator never repaints or recalculates. TRADE DURING ACTIVE HOURS ONLY
TrueSupplyandDemand
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
This is based on short term strength or weakness and not on moving averages.  Moving averages are used for filter only. Trade supply and demand with arrows. Supply and demand breakouts and strength of the buyers or sellers .  Don't trade buy arrow to sell arrow.  Trade the strength with trendlines or moving averages and use stops.  The arrow can have some strong moves.  Trade on all time frames.  Try it out in the back tester. The pips can be made with this indicator, follow the arrows and make
ScalpingMaster
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Master scalping with this indicator.  Trade on any time frame for scalps on buy or sells.  Follow trends using a 200 moving average and stops and targets.  Use with your own system.  This indicator can give pips if following it correctly.  Stick to rules and pick up pips daily.  Use as entries in a trend, scalp for a few pips or exit on opposite signal.  Best to follow higher time frame trends. Indicator doesn't repaint or recalculate. Rules: Don't trade overnight, only trade during active sessi
DayTradeKing
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
DTKGold
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
This is the DayTradeKing for gold on a 1 minute time frame.  It is a different calculation for the range. Use a 200 period moving average as a filter.  Always use stops and avoid news, wait for more conformation.  This looks to capture intraday ranges. Put it in the back tester on 1 minute to see the price action and how it works. Trade with trend Use filter Use stops Alerts are added for pop ups and sound. 
SuperArrowScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Trade trends with the Super Scalper Use on all time frames and assets it is  designed for scalping trends. Works good on small time frames for day trading.  The arrows are easy to follow.  This is a simple no repaint/no recalculate arrow indicator to follow trends with.  Use in conjunction with your own system or use moving averages.  Always use stops just below or above the last swing point or your own money management system The indicator comes with push notifications, sound alerts and email
Levels Trading
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
This indicator is a simple stripped down version of any advanced support and resistance indicator.  All the support and resistance indicators work from a number of bars that have developed over time. Get rid of clutter and confusing levels.  Find levels according to a number of bars. Look at days, session, numbers of hours, periods of consolidation.  Watch levels develop and use as breakout points, or areas of buyers and sellers.  Features and things to consider This indicator is for a frame of
ForexReversalEA
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Optimize Inputs  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57345 This EA is based on the Forex Reversal indicator.  If you prefer to manual trade the system, download the indicator and try it out. The EA will follow the trend and open positions accordingly.   The results show stable gains with lower drawdown but experiment with it in the back tester, optimizer and time frames to see what works.  All results shown are hypothetical. Note: This is not a martingale or grid. the EA does have hedging cap
HFTHacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
* THIS IS AN OLD EA WITH MANY EVOLUTIONS.  SHOW SUPPORT FOR MY WORK .  THIS HAS GONE BACK TO THE SIMPLE VERSION WITHOUT RECOVERY. IF YOU BOUGHT PRVIOUS VERSION BELOW 15 WITH RECOVERY THEN DO NOT USE 15. OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE. ONLY BUY IF YOU HAVE OPTIMIZED.  This is  for  traders who know how to optimize  and want to be profitable on their own merit.    YOU  SET YOUR RISK PARAMETERS. High win rate with stops for the trades that don't work out if you choose. Reduce risk for longevity.
MarketMaker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE. *UPDATE:  This can be traded on on pair.  Just have the TP more than the SL.  And have one side with a larger lot size than the other.   Automate supply and demand trading. Make a market. Read and understand before posting negativity. Take responsibility for your own trading. Create your own optimization This EA was made and inspired by the popular supply and demand indicator everyone sells and mimics.  The  EA continues trading and hedging, making a market.  C
Top Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Top Trader Indicator This is an arrow reversal indicator. This is with deviations and arrows.  Trade a blue arrow for buy and trade a red arrow for sell.  Change the time period and the deviations of the bands.  This is similar to others but these arrows don't repaint.  Load in back tester and study which periods and deviations work the best.  It works on all time frames.  15 min to 1 hr would give good results for take profits.  Try according to your own risk management.
Quant Bot
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way.     Quant Bot is for trend trading on the one-hour time frame for the EUR/USD.  There is no set file but if other pairs are used, then it may need optimization.     About the bot: It uses genetic generation and uses ATR to trade by. Walk forward period was used to prevent curve fit The EA uses stops on every trade. Money management is a scaling up with % of balance The back
Crypto Net
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE MT5 version of Crypto Net:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84115 UPDATED WITH ADVANCE MONEY MANAGEMENT INPUTS.   NOTE:  PUT INPUTS TO 50000 min. The broker times will be different than what the strategy was built in. Crypto Net is for trading BTCUSD .  It uses genetic evolution to evolve the strategy. This EA trades trend following indicators like ATR and Ichimoku. This was built and passed a range of robust testing including Monte Carlo and Walk Forwa
PropTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
*OPTMIZE EA BEFORE USE* Optimized Forex Trading Strategy for EUR/USD Achieving substantial wealth within a year or two with an Expert Advisor (EA) is an unrealistic claim. Back testing and real trading focus on the EUR/USD currency pair. About This Strategy: This represents the initial iteration of our strategy, with the potential for further advancements. Rigorously tested with 100% quality data, it's free from MT4 errors. The strategy operates on a logical principle of trend following. When th
Down Under
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE Down Under trades the AUD/USD pair on a 1 hour time frame. No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way.  This EA trades the ATR and OHLC.  It is formatted for this pair on this time frame.  Compounding is used with a min. lot size and a max. lot size.  The percentage of the balances is compounded on winning trades.  As the balance fluctuates, so does the lot size. Settings: mm risk % mm lots max lots There is nothing
Cable Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
UPDATE:  Changed to % of balance in lot size. OPTIMIZE,OPTIMIZE,OPTIMIZE! GBP/USD 1 hr. built with machine learning  No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way.   This EA trades momentum and sessions.  This has a fixed lot component and will continue to modify the TP as it develops. Settings: Lot size There is nothing else to change.  This has no martingale or hedging capabilities.  Only other feature to change is if you are trading, CFD's of GBP/USD
Euclidean
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE Updated:  Added a sell option to hedge as risk management.  No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way.   Euclidean   is a unique trading algorithm  that I came up with 8 years ago.  This EA is part of this system.  It works as a closed system.  The EA will initiate a buy when the angle degree is correct to catch a trend.  The stop loss is 10% from the angle.  It is that simple. Inputs:  % of balance in lots  1 mic
Pip Scalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
AN INDICATOR FOR EVERYONE MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80934 Pip Scalper is for scalping trends.  Stay in trends longer with this indicator.  It works on all time frames and assets.  Pick up daily pips with this tool.  Use the 200 moving average to filter trades.  Smaller time frames recommended.  Use for day trading. About and how to use: Pips Scalper is based on longer term trend trading.   Buy on blue Sell on Red Use 200 moving average as filter and trade during active perio
Evolved Trends
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST AND USE TO FIND BEST INPUTS Hey there traders! Want a cutting-edge Expert Advisor for your MT4 platform? Look no further than Evolved Trends! This powerful trading algorithm, created with machine learning technology, focuses on trading GBP/USD on 1 Hour time frames. But hey, feel free to experiment with other assets and time frames for optimization! Just customize the inputs to match your own risk tolerance. With stops based on ATR and the ability to lock in profits and cu
Combine Winner
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Trade any Forex combine out there.  Many prop firms offer challenge or instant funding combines.  The biggest problem is controlling the loss.  With this indicator you can get a visual system that can limit loss and teach discipline.  This uses the MACD and the strategy is scalping.  You can determine the risk and reward.  Visually follow small trends for scalps.  Trade during active sessions.  It's just a simple system to instill discipline while limiting loss and scalping pips with the paramet
Holy Grail Arrow
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Holy Grail arrow is for scalping.  The period you use will determine the trend.  You can try different time frames and periods to see what works best for your strategy.  Filters can be applied like a moving average or trendlines.  The 1 minute works good for scalps and always trade during active periods and avoid consolidation times.  Using other indicators to determine trends is recommended but this can also be a free flowing scalping system alone with tp and sl. Inputs: Period = trend period
Twenty Eight Forex Pairs
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way. Trade Twenty Eight Forex Pairs.  Use this EA to trade the pairs and time frames with tp and sl according to risk.  This comes with advanced money management built in.  It has break evens and take profits on 50% with sl and tp accordingly.  1 hour recommended but try on others for intraday or swing trading.
Fulltrend
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Improve trading with this indicator.  Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas.  Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades.  Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint.  Alerts are added and can be true or false.  No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come.  Take a posi
Order Flow Volume
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling.   Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize th
AI Signal
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
AI Signal is an indicator that is a ready to made scalping system that doesn't repaint Instructions: Load indicator.  Use arrows as entries in trends and stay out of sideways markets.  Trade with the larger trend and trade only active volatile hours Buy blue arrow above yellow and exit at red arrow or at discretion.  Sell red arrow below yellow and exit at blue arrow  or at discretion.  Easy to follow and is based on trends.  The indicator works on all time frames and assets. Use at your own d
High Speed Low Drag
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
*OPTMIZE* High Speed Low Drag trades XAU/USD on 1 hour charts.  The EA was made with machine learning and uses RSI and moving averages to trade its logic. By default the take profit is at 150 and stops are at 50 with additional advanced money management like movable stops.  I would suggest this if you have the know how but this is for beginner or advanced as is. The money management system scales the balance so you can figure what % you want to start and then the max lots to trade.
Matrix Hacker MT4
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE.  MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87051 Matrix Hacker is for hedged accounts only and uses random walk, the past doesn't matter. The EA sets to keep a stable footing in the market and cover both asks and bids.  Buys and sells bids and asks with varying amounts of size and volumes according to the trader.   This is not recommended for a beginner as it still requires knowing about optimizing and not overleveraging.  I recommend using settings f
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