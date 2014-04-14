PZ ABCD Retracement

Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns



This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns.

Customizable pattern sizes



Customizable AC and BD ratios

Customizable breakout periods

Customizable lines, colors and sizes

It displays SL and TP levels based on CD fibo levels

Visual/sound/push/mail alerts for patterns and breakouts



AB=CD Retracements can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input.



Bullish retracements are blue

Bearish retracements are red



Kindly note that price patterns such as AB=CD can expand and the indicator must repaint to follow the expansion of the pattern. If the pattern repaints beyond the AC/BD/AB=CD ratios entered in the parameters, the pattern will dissapear as it won't be valid any more. To trade these patterns, please resort to the donchian breakout signal.





Input Parameters



Amplitude: Size of the AB=CD patterns to be found

Breakout Period: Donchian breakout period to time signals

Max History Bars: Amount of bars to look back when the indicator loads

Min AC: Minimum AC ratio of the pattern



Max AC: Maximum AC ratio of the pattern

Min BD: Minimum BD ratio of the pattern

Max BD: Maximum BD ratio of the pattern

AB = CD: Enable or disable the AB = CD condition



Display Options: Display or hide labels, ratios and SL/TP levels

Patterns: Select colors and sizes for the lines forming the pattern

Labels: Select colors and sizes of the A,B,C,D labels

Ratios and SL: Select colors and font-size for ratios and SL/TP labels

Alert on breakouts: Enable to receive alerts when a pattern is found

Alert on patterns: Enable to receive alerts when a breakout happens and arrows show up

Alert settings: Enable or disable visual, push, email and sound alerts







Technical Details



The indicator is evaluated every bar, not every tick.

The last point of the pattern repaints as the pattern expands.

You can have several indicators on the chart with different amplitudes.

An alert is displayed when the pattern forms and also when the breakout takes place.

A small percentage of trading signals can repaint. You can increase the breakout period.





Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.