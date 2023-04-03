Good Signal

The indicator is designed for binary options and short-term transactions on Forex To enter a trade when a signal appears blue up arrow buy red down arrow sell signal For Forex enter on a signal exit on the opposite signal or take profit For binary options Enter on 1 candle, if the deal goes negative, set a catch on the next candle Works on all timeframes If you apply a filter like Rsi, you will get a good reliable strategy..

The algorithm is at the stage of improvement and will be further developed and improved. Indicator signals appear when a new candle opens and signal on it (Signals do not disappear) are formed based on the opening price of the current bar.