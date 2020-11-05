ForexReversal
- Indicators
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Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 20 April 2021
- Activations: 5
Patience is key to stress free scalping. Trade the arrows when you see it passes the 200 moving average and make a trend by widening out or from the last swing point with no moving average filter. Nice for 1 minute time frames, catching momentum intraday moves. Take 20 pips with ease or stay longer for bigger trends, using trailing stops. Look at the examples in the photos of really big trades from this indicator. Time frames of 1 minute work the best. Zoom out to see the trends. Arrows don't repaint or recalculate. Attach to 1 minute time frame and study the trades and see if its useable for your strategy.
I
Rules:
- Blue for buy
- Red for sell
- Stay out of sideways periods
- Trade during high volume and trade the momentum
- Use stop losses
Great program for picking up 20 or 30 pips here and there...using it more and more as its very reliable...