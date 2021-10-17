SuperArrowScalper
- Indicators
- Thomas Bradley Butler
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 17 October 2021
- Activations: 5
Trade trends with the Super Scalper
Use on all time frames and assets it is designed for scalping trends. Works good on small time frames for day trading. The arrows are easy to follow. This is a simple no repaint/no recalculate arrow indicator to follow trends with. Use in conjunction with your own system or use moving averages. Always use stops just below or above the last swing point or your own money management system
- The indicator comes with push notifications, sound alerts and email alerts
- Download and use in backtest
- Works on all time frames and assets
- Doesn't repaint or recalculate, wait till candle closes