MA Dashboard

Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Moving Average (MA). On the dashboard you can see the current state of the indicator - breakouts and touches (by price) of the Fast MA and Slow MA, as well as the intersection of the MA lines between each other (moving average crossover). In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. Also, the indicator can send notifications about the price touching the lines and about their crossing. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. You can run several dashboards on the chart.

The indicator displays Fast MA and Slow MA lines on the current chart. You can select the MA timeframe for the chart and watch MA from other timeframes (MTF MA). The hotkeys for the two sets of MA are "1" and "2" by default.

The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.



Parameters



Max number of bars to look for 'MA cross' (0 - don't search) — If this parameter is 0, the column with the cross will not be displayed in the table

Fast MA

Averaging period.

Shift.

Averaging method.

Applied price.

— Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch" of the MT .

— Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs".

— Current pair — show only the current pair.

— list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.

— list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe).

sorting the list of pairs.

— corner to display the panel on the chart.

— shift the panel along the X axis;

— shift the panel along the Y axis;

— update period for all pairs and timeframes.

— open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.

— the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.

Timeframes for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon).

Fast MA crosses Slow MA;

Higher TF filter for MA crossing alerts — when the filter is enabled, when MAs cross, the indicator will check the MA values from the next higher timeframe (on the dashboard). If MAs from the higher timeframe meet the specified conditions, the MA crossing alert will be sent, otherwise there will be no alert.

disable

MAs must be the same (above/below each other)

MAs must be opposite (above/below each other)

Price crosses Fast MA;

Price crosses Slow MA;

Price is near the Fast MA around X points

Price is near the Slow MA around X points

Previous candle stuck between MAs — If the previous candles are between two MAs, then you can receive an alert about this or see it in the table.







MA Sets on the Chart

Number of bars to show MA Sets

Show Set #1 on the current chart

Show Set #2 on the current chart

Timeframe for Set #1

Timeframe for Set #2

Hotkey to toggle Set #1

Hotkey to toggle Set #2





Popup chart

Enable Popup chart

Candle size

Width (pix)

Height (pix)

Font size

Transparency (0-255)

— clear the chart at startup.