Fractals Dashboard MT5

Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Fractals indicator. Displays the last two fractals — their sequence (and which one is broken), or the distance between them. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications on a fractal's breakout. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner.

The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.





Parameters

— fractal search mode:

— standart indicator — by the standard indicator;

— user bars — by the number of custom bars (adjustable fractal);

— the number of bars before the fractal

— the number of bars after the fractal;

display modes

— Arrows — the last two arrows of fractals;

— Distance — distance between the last two fractals;

— show current fractals on the chart;

— clear the chart at startup.

— set of symbols

— Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch" of the MT .

— Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs".

— Current pair — show only the current pair.

— list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.

— list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe).

— sorting the list of pairs.

— corner to display the panel on the chart.

— shift the panel along the X axis;

— shift the panel along the Y axis;

— update period for all pairs and timeframes.

— open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.

— the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.

— up arrow color at breakout.

— down arrow color at breakout.

— arrow color without breakthrough.

— transparency of the panel.

— font name.

— font size.

— change the code page. If the characters on the panel are displayed incorrectly, try other encodings (e.g. ACP or UTF7);