Fractals Dashboard MT5

5

Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Fractals indicator. Displays the last two fractals — their sequence (and which one is broken), or the distance between them. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications on a fractal's breakout. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner.

The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.


Parameters

Calculation of fractals based on — fractal search mode:
       standart indicator — by the standard indicator;
       user bars — by the number of custom bars (adjustable fractal);
        Bars before (user calc) — the number of bars before the fractal
        Bars after (user calc) — the number of bars after the fractal;
        Indicator mode — display modes
             Arrows — the last two arrows of fractals;
             Distance — distance between the last two fractals;
              Show fractals on the chart — show current fractals on the chart;
              Clear the chart at startup — clear the chart at startup.
              Set of Pairs — set of symbols
                   Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch" of the MT.
                   Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs".
                   Current pair — show only the current pair.
                    Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.
                    Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe).
                    Sort pairs — sorting the list of pairs.
                    Position on chart — corner to display the panel on the chart.
                    X offset (pix) — shift the panel along the X axis;
                    Y offset (pix) — shift the panel along the Y axis;
                    Refresh dashboard every (seconds) — update period for all pairs and timeframes.
                    Open the pair in a new window — open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.
                    Chart template — the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.
                    Color Up — up arrow color at breakout.
                    Color Down — down arrow color at breakout.
                    Color Stop — arrow color without breakthrough.
                    Transparency (0-255) — transparency of the panel.
                    Font name — font name.
                    Font size — font size.
                    Code Page — change the code page. If the characters on the panel are displayed incorrectly, try other encodings (e.g. ACP or UTF7);
                        Alerts
                        Alert when a new fractal appears — send an alert when a new fractal appears;
                        Alert when 'Fractal breakout' — send an alert when the price has passed the last fractal;
                        Check breakout only on closed bars (don't look current bar) — check fractal breakdown only on closed bars;
                        Check Close price only (don't look High/Low for breakout) — to determine the breakout of the fractal, only the bar's close price will be taken into account.
                        Alert when distance between fractals is greater than — send an alert if the distance between fractals is greater than  Distance or equal to Distance.
                        Distance (points) — distance between fractals.
                        Timeframes for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of periods for which the alert will be sent (separated by a space or semicolon).
                        Pop up alert — pop-up alert.
                        Push notifications — push notification.
                        E-mail notifications — e-mail notification.
                        Sound alert — sound alert.
                          Reviews 3
                          Nicolas Dobrovsky
                          849
                          Nicolas Dobrovsky 2024.04.23 12:40 
                           

                          Great dashboard with lots of settings. The author responds to comments and solves problems very quickly.

                          marcdjcooper
                          74
                          marcdjcooper 2021.12.29 04:37 
                           

                          For my style of trading, this dashboard is invaluable. Also, they were very responsive, and helpful, with my questions. Thank you! Highly recommended!

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                          Nicolas Dobrovsky
                          849
                          Nicolas Dobrovsky 2024.04.23 12:40 
                           

                          Great dashboard with lots of settings. The author responds to comments and solves problems very quickly.

                          Dmitriy Fomenko
                          591
                          Dmitriy Fomenko 2023.07.16 13:09 
                           

                          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                          marcdjcooper
                          74
                          marcdjcooper 2021.12.29 04:37 
                           

                          For my style of trading, this dashboard is invaluable. Also, they were very responsive, and helpful, with my questions. Thank you! Highly recommended!

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