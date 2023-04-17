Pro Sessions MT5

5
This is an indicator of trading sessions that can display all levels (Open-High-Low-Close) for four sessions. The indicator can also predict session levels. Sessions can be drawn with lines or rectangles (empty or filled), lines can be extended to the next session. You can easily hide/show each session by pressing hotkeys (by default '1', '2', '3', '4').

You can see ASR (Average Session Range) lines (default hotkey 'A'). This is similar to the ADR calculation, only it is calculated based on the last X-sessions, which allows you to see the potential range of the current (and previous) sessions (how far the price can move today). The average is calculated as the sum of previous sessions divided by the number of sessions (parameter 'ASR period (num sessions to calculate the average)'), each session has its own ASR value.

The indicator calculates and draws future sessions and their size. Correctly identifies holes in the history of quotes. 
It can also draw a vertical separator at the beginning of each session.

The indicator automatically determines the color scheme of the chart.

It also sends alerts when the session levels are touched by the price or when the price breaks through the closed session, for a given distance. Alerts for each session can be disabled.

The parameter "Stop session if the other session starts" (hotkey 'S') allows you to stop a stale session and receive alerts when it breaks in a new session.

The indicator can draw Pivot levels and send alerts on them. These levels are calculated based on the values of previous sessions (default hotkey 'P').


Parameters

Number of days to draw.
Time Offset (add shift for all Sessions).
Show Future Sessions — show expected sessions in the future.
Show Open lines.
Show High lines.
Show Low lines.
Show Close lines.
Show Middle lines (between High-Low)
Extend lines to the next Session.
Show Rectangles High-Low.
Show Rectangles Open-Close.
Fill High-Low.
Fill Open-Close.
Show Vertical line at the begining.
Show Session Names.
Show Day of the week.
Show Session Range.
Show Percentage changes — show the percentage change in price between the open and close of the session or between the high and low of the session.
Stop session if the other session starts  Sydney ends at the start of Tokyo. Tokyo ends at the start of London.London ends at the start of New York.
Hotkey to switch 'Stop session'
Color scheme.

Session #1
Enable session.
Session name.
Start time (broker time).
End time (broker time).
Line color.
Line width.
Line style.
Fill High-Low color.
Fill Open-Close color.
Rectangle line color.
Rectangle line width.
Rectangle line style.
Vertical line color.
Vertical line width.
Vertical line style.
Text color.
Font name.
Font size.
Text label on the.
Hotkey to switch session.

The same parameters for Sessions #2, #3, #4.


Sessions Pivot

Show Pivot
Mode of the Pivot:

  • Classic
  • Woodie
  • DeMark 
  • Camarilla

Show Future Pivot.

Average Session Range

Show ASR lines.
ASR period (num sessions to calculate the average).
The middle of the ASR is:

  • at the Session Open
  • between High-Low
  • between Open-Close
  • at the Session Close
Hotkey to switch 'ASR'.


Alerts
Check Current sessions (not closed yet)
Check Previous sessions (closed Today or Yesterday)
Alert when price touched 'Open'
Alert when price touched 'High'
Alert when price touched 'Low'
Alert when price touched 'Close'
Alert when price touched 'Middle'
Alert when price touched 'ASR'
Alert when price touched one of the Pivot levels
Check alerts only on bar closing
Alert when a New session starts
Alert when price breaks the closed Session by the Distance
Distance for the Session breakout
Pop up alert of the MT
Push notifications
E-mail notifications
Sound alert
Allow Session #1 alerts
Allow Session #2 alerts
Allow Session #3 alerts
Allow Session #4 alerts

Reviews 1
Kyoung Man Han
597
Kyoung Man Han 2024.03.07 15:44 
 

It is an essential indicator for international traders. I am very satisfied. Simple and great results, I don't have to look at the clock every time. And a friendly creator. Why don't you buy this?

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (8)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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The indicator automatically draws the Fibonacci levels based on  ZigZag indicator,  Trading Sessions,  Fractals or Candles (including non-standard timeframes: Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months) ( Auto Fibo Retracement ). You can choose any higher time frame for Fibonachi calculation. The levels are redrawn every time the current bar closes. It is possible to enable alerts when crossing the specified levels. You can also analyze levels in history. To do this, it is necessary to specify
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The indicator shows the High/Low /Open/Close   Levels from other (and non-standard) timeframes - Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months, Month, Week, Day, H3-H6-H8-H12 Hours, M90, M45. You can also set the shift for opening candles and build virtual candles. "Period separators" for one of these timeframes is available in the form of vertical lines. Alerts can be configured for breakouts of the current or previous levels (breakout of the HIgh/Low yesterday/last week line etc). You can also
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Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
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Kyoung Man Han
597
Kyoung Man Han 2024.03.07 15:44 
 

It is an essential indicator for international traders. I am very satisfied. Simple and great results, I don't have to look at the clock every time. And a friendly creator. Why don't you buy this?

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