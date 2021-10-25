King of Forex Trend Cloud

The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages.

The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend.

This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends. 

The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts.

I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and The king of Forex Trend Cloud with the  King of Forex Trend Indicator  all displayed on the same chart.

The King of Forex Cloud Indicator prints histograms on the chart window while the  King of Forex Trend Indicator  is displayed as moving average line.

General Information about the  King of Forex Cloud Indicator

  • The King of Forex Trend Cloud works on all markets (forex, stocks, and cryptos)
  • The Indicator works well on all time-frames.
  • The Indicator works on all currency pairs.
  • The Indicator doesn't repaint.

How to trade with this Indicator.

  • We enter a buy trade or long trade when the Indicator turns green
  • We enter a sell trade or short trade when the Indicator turns red.


Note: It is good to consider other factors like price action before opening a trade.

Disclaimer: There is no guaranteed perfect signals or profitable signals. You are responsible for every financial decisions you make!

Thank you for considering this product.


