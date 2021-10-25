The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages.

The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend.

This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.

The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts.

I have attached images for both the The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and The king of Forex Trend Cloud with the King of Forex Trend Indicator all displayed on the same chart.

The King of Forex Cloud Indicator prints histograms on the chart window while the King of Forex Trend Indicator is displayed as moving average line.

General Information about the King of Forex Cloud Indicator

The King of Forex Trend Cloud works on all markets (forex, stocks, and cryptos)

The Indicator works well on all time-frames.

The Indicator works on all currency pairs.

The Indicator doesn't repaint.

How to trade with this Indicator.

We enter a buy trade or long trade when the Indicator turns green

We enter a sell trade or short trade when the Indicator turns red.