TrendySignalMt4

TrendySignalMt4l is a trend-following indicator that quickly responds to a trend change. The indicator forms the line so that it is always located above or below the chart depending on a trend. This allows using the indicator both for a trend analysis and setting stop loss and take profit.

The indicator should be attached in the usual way. It works on any timeframe from M1 to MN and with any trading symbols.

The indicator has no configurable inputs.


Recommendations on working with the indicator

  1. If the current price is above the indicator line, then the current trend is bullish
  2. If the current price is below the indicator line, then the current trend is bearish
  3. All trading positions should be opened only if the trend has changed, for example:
  • Buy when the current price breaks the indicator line upwards. The indicator line displays where to place a stop loss
  • Sell when the current price breaks the indicator line downwards. The indicator line displays where to place a stop loss
  • Fix the profit when the trend changes again or use a fixed value.
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
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5 (1)
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The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
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SystemBinaryM1 - a professional indicator for trading short-term binary options, is a complete, self-contained author's strategy for working in the binary options market. The unique algorithm for analyzing the foreign exchange market is based on the calculation of reference points on three different time periods M15, M5. M1. Thus, the indicator simultaneously analyzes the long-term, medium-term and short-term price behavior before issuing a signal. The indicator is set in the usual way and work
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779701999 2018.02.07 10:01 
 

Hello, can this indicator be changed to EA?

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