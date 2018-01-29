Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency

5

Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Stochastic Oscillator — Stochastic Dashboard . You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. The panel displays the current values and intersections of the lines — Signal and Main (stochastics crossover). Also, the indicator can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner.

Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM), the Dashboard can automatically select pairs that contain a specified currency, or those pairs that have that currency as their base currency. The indicator searches for Currency in all pairs that are specified in the “Set of Pairs”; other pairs are ignored. And based on these pairs, the total Stochastic for this currency is calculated. And you can see how strong or weak that currency is.

The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.


Parameters

%K Period — the period of the K line.
%D Period — the period of the D line.
Slowing — slowing;
Method — method of averaging;
Price field — price type.
Line of indicator — line index.
Clear the chart at startup — clear the chart at startup
Set of Pairs — set of symbols:
    — Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch" of the MT.
    — Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs".
    — Current pair — show only the current pair.

    Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.
    Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe).
    Sort pairs — sorting the list of pairs.
    Position on chart — corner to display the panel on the chart.
    X offset (pix) — shift the panel along the X axis;
    Y offset (pix) — shift the panel along the Y axis;
    Refresh dashboard every (seconds) — update period for all pairs and timeframes.
    Open the pair in a new window — open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.
    Chart template — the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.
    Coloring the cells according to the — color of the table cells according to the overbought / oversold levels or according to the direction of the previous candle.
    Check Lines crossing only in OB/OS zones — determine the intersection of Lines only in Overbought/Oversold zones.
    Show Pair in the table only if:

    — display all pairs
    — specified TFs in OB or OS zone

    TimeFrames for 'Show Pair'

      Color settings
      Color Up — cell color if the indicator increases or crossed overbought level.
      Color Down — cell color if the indicator decreases or crossed oversold level.
      Color Stop — cell color if the indicator does not change.
      Color when crossing Lines Up — cell color when the Main line crosses the Signal line up.
      Color when crossing Lines Down — cell color when the Main line crosses the Signal line down.
      Transparency (0-255) — transparency of the panel.
      Font name — font name.
        Alerts
        Overbought level — overbought level for alerts.
        Oversold level — oversold level for alerts.
        Middle Level (0 — turn off this alert) — third level crossing check (alert only). If zero is specified, checking for this level is disabled.
        Check alerts only on bar closing — check alerts only when the bar is closed.
        Overbought/Oversold (entry into the zone) — send alert when entering the overbought or oversold zone.
        Overbought/Oversold (exit from the zone) — send alert when leaving the overbought or oversold zone.
        Main line crosses the Signal line Up — alert when the Main line crosses the Signal line up.
        Main line crosses the Signal line Down — alert when the Main line crosses the Signal line down.
        All timeframes are Overbought/Oversold — alert when all periods enter the overbought or oversold zone.
        Timeframes for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of periods for which the alert will be sent (separated by a space or semicolon).

          Reviews 15
          tranliemkts
          44
          tranliemkts 2024.06.30 20:39 
           

          Wow, thank you so much. Feeling very happy for your 6.80 update. Thank you for creating a great indicator

          danmar
          2479
          danmar 2024.06.01 08:36 
           

          HI I already use 2 tool of Taras (dashboard RSI and ADX ) which are really very very interesting. As i have a particular use i ask Taras if he could made in dashboard Stochastic the 2 modifications to be the same as the 2 other dashboard (param for number of decimals and possibility to have intelligent group by currencies (all USD, EUR, ... ). he say that he will mind but in fact if do it in less 2 days , even i do not notice and buy it only 2 days after he release the update !. (note the nice low price ) and i am very satisfied because it complete what i need to have a very interesting view of what happend especially with long sto and short. you already undestand that i am very happy of quality of products, accuracy, and so very good customer service. Again , Sir Taras, a big big thanks for your reactivity and interest in my needs. Very Well Done.

          customanalog
          164
          customanalog 2023.09.29 00:23 
           

          This is an _excellent_ tool. Very configurable, and worth every cent. The mouseover popup charts are a nice feature. In a perfect world, the popups might also display standard or HA candles, but the existing (2023) tool works great as-is. Thanks for your hard work to make this available.

          Recommended products
          Zonecore MT4
          Frederic Jacques Collomb
          Indicators
          ZONECORE — Volume Profile & Pivot Levels Identify the most traded price zones with surgical precision. MT5 version What is ZONECORE? ZONECORE is a professional-grade indicator that combines Volume Profile and high-volume Pivot Levels to reveal the price zones where the market has spent the most time and traded the most volume. These zones act as magnets for price — knowing them gives you a decisive edge in identifying supports, resistances, and high-probability reversal areas. 3 Independent Cal
          AE MarketInfo Full indicator
          Evgenii Averkiev
          Indicators
          AE MarketInfo Full — a professional market information panel for MetaTrader 4 that combines all essential trading data in one compact table directly on your chart. No more switching between windows, tabs, or indicators — everything you need to make a trading decision is right in front of you, in real time. Who this indicator is for Suitable for any trading style: scalping, intraday, and swing trading. Works on all instruments and timeframes. Especially valuable for traders who monitor daily ATR
          Coral Heatmap
          D Armond Lee Speers
          Indicators
          Coral Heatmap is a currency strength meter based on the ATR values for the selected timeframe.  There are two main view modes: All Currencies (default) - see the ranked strength of all currencies in a single view Selected Currency - see the relative strength of all other currencies compared to a selected currency You can optionally display the timeframe selection toolbar; timeframe is always synchronized to the current chart timeframe.  Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly navigate currencies (up/d
          Proxy OrderFlow MT4
          Vincent Jose Proenca
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          Indicator based on tick-spread imbalance. TF: Works on all timeframes (M1 to D1). Pair: Compatible with Forex, indices, gold, and CFDs (auto-adjustment for JPY pairs, Gold, CFDs). Settings: TickWindow (200) – tick observation window SpreadWeight (1.5) – spread weighting factor NormalizationPeriod (20) – normalization period (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – alert thresholds AlertCooldown (300s) – alert cooldown period Conclusion: The Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread v2.4 detect
          Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC MT4
          Muhammad Jawad Shabir
          5 (5)
          Indicators
          Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC (MT4) – Volume Profile with Automatic POC Detection Overview Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC is a lightweight and performance-optimized indicator for MetaTrader 4. It provides traders with precise volume distribution visualization, highlighting key price levels where market activity is concentrated. By automatically detecting the Point of Control (POC), the indicator helps identify hidden support/resistance zones, institutional trading footprints, and critical ar
          FREE
          Intelligent Moving MT4
          Denys Babiak
          Indicators
          Let us introduce you to a new era of neural indicators for financial markets! Intelligent Moving is a unique indicator that trains its neural network in real time! You no longer need to look for the optimal indicator parameters for each specific situation. No more late signals. The artificial intelligence is able to adapt itself and predict any market movements. Visually, the indicator is drawn as a main solid moving average line, two dotted lines of standard deviations and signal arrows. For
          Volume Profile Pro MT4
          Sathit Sukhirun
          Indicators
          Volume Profile Pro Indicator This indicator is the Volume Profile Pro tool, designed to help analyze "at which price level the most trading activity occurred." It comes with these additional special capabilities: 1. Display Modes Volume Profile (Standard): Shows the Total Volume at each price range to visualize key support and resistance zones. Delta / Money Flow: Shows the "difference" between Buy and Sell pressure ( Buy vs Sell ) to indicate who controls the market at that price. You can choos
          Pointer View
          Andrei Gerasimenko
          Indicators
          The indicator marks the points on the chart where the standard ZigZag indicator has drawn its top or bottom. With this indicator, you can easily understand where the top or bottom was formed, and where it was redrawn. The indicator gives an alert when a new point appears. Warning! Parameter  Applied Price   -   expands the possibilities of building the indicator.   It is possible to build at OPEN, CLOSE and standard HIGH/LOW prices. Input parameters ----------- Depth   - period of the ZigZag ind
          FREE
          IceFX VelocityMeter Mini
          Norbert Mereg
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          IceFX VelocityMeter Mini is a very unique indicator on MetaTrader 4 platform which measures the speed of the Forex market . It is not a normal volume or other measurement indicator because IceFX VelocityMeter Mini is capable to understand market speed movements which are hidden in ticks and those valuable information cannot be read in an ordinary way from the candles. The software monitors the received ticks (frequency, magnitude of change) within a specified time range, analyzes these info and
          Twins
          Iurii Tokman
          Indicators
          Twins   Oscillator based on the Stochastic indicator. The upper readings of the indicator can be used as buy signals, the lower readings of the indicator can be used as readings for sell signals. Settings: Kperiod - period (number of bars) for calculating the% K line. Dperiod - averaging period for calculating the% D line. slowing - slowing down. method - averaging method (simple, exponential, smoothed, linearly weighted). price - price for calculation (0 - Low / High, 1 - Open / Close). Coeffic
          XauUsd Net Strength
          Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
          Indicators
          The XauUsd Net Strength indicator is a professional-grade market strength tool designed to track and compare the relative performance of Gold (XAU) against the U.S. Dollar (USD) across a diversified basket of currency pairs. Instead of relying on a single chart, it aggregates information from multiple gold- and dollar-based pairs, applies weighting factors, and translates the results into an easy-to-read strength comparison. The indicator plots six components in a separate window: Green & Red Hi
          Hunter RD
          Ruben David Santana Rodriguez
          Indicators
          Este indicador trabaja de manera multitimeframe en periodos 1D y 4H , las señales son las siguientes : las entradas al mercado se dan cuando el indicador muestra color azul claro o azul para operaciones al alza , para operaciones a la baja , debe aparecer los colores naranja o rojo. Cuando el indicador tiene los colores amarillo o blanco , se debe evitar entrar al mercado ya que no hay una tendencia clara de mercado , el stop loss se coloca en el ultimo area de swing alto\bajo el take profit deb
          Spread Professional mt4
          Andriy Sydoruk
          Utilities
          Excellent spread indicator. Reflects the spread on each bar as it is. It should be remembered that the spread is displayed at the time of the bar opening. Therefore, the most correct information will be on the minute bars. Spread is one of the basic forex concepts that any trader should know. If explained clearly, you can describe such an example. The trader buys the EUR / USD pair at the rate of 1.1000. However, he immediately goes into negative territory, for example, by 10 points, as if he bo
          Fractal Pro
          Mikhail Nazarenko
          Indicators
          Fractal Pro   is a professional version of the display of fractals with additional filtering. Visualizes fractals by price and volume. Suitable for defining entry points for scalping and swing, as well as for intra-day, mid-term trading. Fractals - candles on which the price turned in the opposite direction. Volumetric fractal is an extremum not only in price, but also maximum in volume. Features Visualizes the location of price reversals. Marks candles that are fractals both in price and volum
          Multi Currency True Currency
          Desmond Wright
          2 (2)
          Indicators
          MCTC is the most advanced multicurrency strength indicator for day trading, that does NOT use moving averages. This versatile strength meter has many settings that can be customized to suit the day traders needs. With up to 12 customization time periods, automatic calculation and graph plotting of previous period high/low values, 2 side meters showing currency strength, pair strength, points movement, points movement from previous periods, percentage, and pressure. Clickable chart for fast switc
          TG Trade Service Manager MT4
          Daciana Elena Chirica
          Libraries
          Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader5 Version |  All Products  |  Contact Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   and   MQ
          Position Size Calculator PRO MT4
          Prime Horizon
          Indicators
          Position Size Calculator PRO MT4 V2.0 – Lot Size + Visual SL/TP Zones (Drag & Drop) for Faster, Safer Risk Management Position Size Calculator PRO MT4 V2.0 is a position sizing (money management) indicator for MetaTrader 4. It automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on your risk per trade , your Stop Loss distance, and symbol specifications (tick value, tick size, margin, leverage, etc.). Version 2.0 is a major upgrade: instead of only reading a panel, you can manage the trade direct
          Titan AI Volume Profile Pro MT4
          Artur Martirosian
          Indicators
          TITAN AI Volume Profile PRO MT4 is an advanced technical indicator designed for professional market analysis, volume profile distribution, and graphical data visualization in MetaTrader 4. Key Features: - Dynamic Volume Profile calculation based on price action and tick volume. - Automatic High Value Area (VAH), Low Value Area (VAL), and Point of Control (POC) detection. - High Volume Nodes (HVN) and Low Volume Nodes (LVN) highlighting. - Integrated Economic Calendar with news alerts. - Built-
          Good Filtr
          Artem Kuzmin
          Indicators
          This is an indicator for additional signal filtering. It can be used as an additional filter in a trading system. The indicator does not redraw its data and can be used both in forex trading and with binary options. It has 3 operation modes and flexible sensitivity settings. The indicator uses multiple buffers, therefore it can be easily used in various Expert Advisors.
          UPD1 Engulfing Dashboard
          Vitaliy Kuznetsov
          Indicators
          An indicator that displays the Engulfing candlestick pattern. In the settings, you can specify the type of engulfing (body, shadow and combination). It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is a very popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Order Block. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Inpu
          ChanLun Overlay MT4
          Bu Yao Wu
          Indicators
          ChanLun Overlay Product Overview ChanLun Overlay is a native MetaTrader 4 indicator for visualizing ChanLun market structures directly on the chart. It keeps the original MT4 candlestick chart and draws ChanLun structure overlays above it, helping users observe market structure more clearly. The indicator is designed for traders who already understand ChanLun concepts and want a flexible visual analysis tool inside MT4. This is a structure visualization tool. It does not provide buy or sell
          Neuro Lines
          Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
          Indicators
          Neuro Lines is an advanced visual momentum-mapping indicator designed to overlay intelligent oscillation lines directly onto the price chart. Instead of working in a separate sub-window, it transforms internal market rhythm into dynamic, price-scaled lines that move with the chart itself. This creates a highly intuitive view of momentum shifts, trend bias, and timing without cluttering your workspace. The indicator plots two adaptive lines: a fast-reacting signal line and a smoother guidance lin
          Currency Strength Meter Pro Graph for MT4
          ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
          Indicators
          Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs a
          SevenGates Confluence Signal MT4
          Rudy Tanureja
          Indicators
          SevenGates Confluence Indicator 1. Introduction (The Big Picture) SevenGates Confluence Indicator is a   non‑repainting, multi‑timeframe decision support tool   that displays the exact same 7‑gate filter system used in our automated EAs. It does not trade – it shows you, in real time, when the market aligns on Monthly, Weekly, Daily, H4, and H1 timeframes, and when a high‑probability trigger candle forms. What it does: It evaluates up to 50 symbols (or just one, depending on your chart) and dis
          Compare Graphs
          Sabina Fik
          Indicators
          The Compare Graphs indicator is an analysis tool that allows traders to compare two or more graphs on the same chart window. This indicator is commonly used in trading platforms such as MetaTrader and provides a clearer comparison of different financial instruments or time frames. Functions of the Compare Graphs indicator may include: Selecting Charts: The trader can select the charts he wants to compare, such as price charts of different currency pairs or indicators on the same chart. Setting
          M1 Easy Scalper
          Martin Alejandro Bamonte
          4 (3)
          Indicators
          M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
          Currency Spread Calculator Plus
          Opengates Success International
          Indicators
          Currency Spread Calculator Plus This indicator is created with the aim of letting the Traders know the exact points of the spread on the currency pair they are about to buy or sell. What makes it a PLUS is that Symbol/Time frame Changer is coded with this indicator to make it easier navigating from one currency pair to another and one time frame to another on the same chart window without having to open tens of chart window in order to study more currency pairs. It saves time, energy, stress a
          Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4
          ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
          4.3 (10)
          Indicators
          Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs a
          Flat Factor
          Artem Kuzmin
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          The indicator is designed for visual determining market directions. It allows to determine the distance from a price and helps in drawing correct conclusions. Perfectly defines flat zones, horizontal intraday trends and trend movements, and an additional setting allows to use the indicator on any instrument. Does not redraw its readings. You get professional trading indicator for a reasonable price. Settings: Period_FF = 7 - indicator period Sensitivity_FF = 5 - sensitivity in % Wish you all su
          IntradaySignals
          Oleg Borisov
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          Intraday Signals is a visual and effective semi-automatic trading system, that: generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades; displays recommended  Take Profit and Stop Loss; displays current profit on open trade; displays  current spread. The profitability of the indicator is shown in the screenshot on the example of the GBPUSD pair Does not redraw and works on opening bar.  Time frames - M1-H1. Recommended TimeFrame-M5-M15. Signals are produced based on the used of HMA, Laguerre
          Buyers of this product also purchase
          M1 Sniper
          Oleg Rodin
          5 (27)
          Indicators
          M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
          Neuro Poseidon MT4
          Daria Rezueva
          4.8 (45)
          Indicators
          Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
          DayTrader PRO MT4
          Davit Beridze
          3.5 (4)
          Indicators
          DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
          Zoryk Gold mt4
          Reda El Koutbane
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
          Gann Made Easy
          Oleg Rodin
          4.84 (171)
          Indicators
          Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
          Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
          Bernhard Schweigert
          4.8 (104)
          Indicators
          Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
          Beast Super Signal
          Florian Zuercher
          4.73 (89)
          Indicators
          Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
          Advanced Supply Demand
          Bernhard Schweigert
          4.91 (302)
          Indicators
          Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
          SR Liquidity
          Oleg Rodin
          5 (2)
          Indicators
          SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
          Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
          Genki Andou
          5 (3)
          Indicators
          KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
          Currency Strength Wizard
          Oleg Rodin
          4.85 (60)
          Indicators
          Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
          Scalper Inside PRO
          Alexey Minkov
          4.74 (69)
          Indicators
          Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
          Atomic Analyst
          Issam Kassas
          5 (12)
          Indicators
          This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
          KT Renko Patterns MT4
          KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
          2.33 (3)
          Indicators
          KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
          Smart Trend Trading System
          Issam Kassas
          4.78 (9)
          Indicators
          This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
          BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
          Garry James Goodchild
          Indicators
          BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
          Prop Firm Sniper
          Mohamed Hassan
          4.33 (6)
          Indicators
          Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
          PZ Divergence Trading
          PZ TRADING SLU
          5 (2)
          Indicators
          Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
          Finesia Sniper
          Robby Suhendrawan
          Indicators
          Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
          Angle Indicator
          Vitalyi Belyh
          Indicators
          Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
          Forex Breath System
          Oleg Rodin
          5 (5)
          Indicators
          Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
          Master Volume profile
          Israr Hussain Shah
          Indicators
          Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
          TMM Channel System
          Oleg Rodin
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
          RFI levels PRO
          Roman Podpora
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
          Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
          Bernhard Schweigert
          4.43 (7)
          Indicators
          Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
          Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
          Bernhard Schweigert
          4.91 (659)
          Indicators
          Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
          UU Bands Win Pro
          Santi Dankamjad
          Indicators
          Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
          Trend Catcher ind
          Ramil Minniakhmetov
          5 (11)
          Indicators
          TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
          IQ Gold Gann Levels
          INTRAQUOTES
          5 (5)
          Indicators
          Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
          PRO Renko System
          Oleg Rodin
          5 (31)
          Indicators
          PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
          More from author
          Time Scale for MT5
          Taras Slobodyanik
          4.78 (32)
          Indicators
          The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart ( it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time ). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale . You can also find my other products here . Parameters Hours (time shift) — time shift (hours); Minutes (time shift) — tim
          FREE
          Bollinger Bands Dashboard MT5
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Bollinger Bands. On the dashboard you can see breakouts and touches of the Bollinger Bands. In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The indicator can also send notifications when the price touches the Bollinger Bands, when the current volatility changes (expands or falls), and when the price touches all the bands. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF
          ZigZag Lines MTF
          Taras Slobodyanik
          4.38 (13)
          Indicators
          Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the
          Lines Profit Loss MT5
          Taras Slobodyanik
          4.62 (13)
          Indicators
          The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol. You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss. You can find my products   here . Parameters Calculation in money or in points — calculate the profit/loss in points or money. Add pending orders to calculate — take pending orders into account in calculations. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — magic number, if it is necessary to evaluate specific orders. Offset for first drawing (points from the averag
          FREE
          ZigZag Lines MTF for MT5
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (11)
          Indicators
          Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the
          Heikin Ashi Dashboard MT5
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (4)
          Indicators
          Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period wi
          Inside Bar Dashboard
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (3)
          Indicators
          Multicurrency and multi-timeframe indicator Inside Bar (IB). In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The panel displays the last found Inside Bar (and Mother Bar) pattern, the current price position and the breakout of the levels of the Mother and Inside Bars. You can set the size and color for bars and text in the cells. The indicator can also send notifications when levels are broken. The dashboard highlights Double Inside Bar in a special color. By clicking
          Time Scale
          Taras Slobodyanik
          4.87 (15)
          Indicators
          The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart (it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. While holding down the middle mouse button, and moving the cursor, a slider will appear on the scale. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale. You can also find my o
          FREE
          Magnifier Ruler Crosshair for MT5
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          The indicator has three main tools: Magnifier (Zoom chart), Ruler  ( Time and Price scales ),   and Crosshair. You can move it all around with your mouse and customize different formats for  displaying , customize   size and color of each element. The Magnifier (zoom chart) allows you to display candles from any time frame and at different scales. Hotkeys: 'Q' - higher timeframe, 'A' - lower timeframe, 'W' - decrease candle size, 'S' - increase candle size, 'Z' - show/hide zoom chart. You can
          ZigZag Dashboard for MT5
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (4)
          Indicators
          Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
          News Dashboard MT5
          Taras Slobodyanik
          Utilities
          This dashboard displays current news from three sources: from the ForexFactory.com website (FFC calendar), from the Investing.com website and the Economic Calendar from mql5.com. You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate
          Lines Profit Loss
          Taras Slobodyanik
          4.65 (17)
          Indicators
          The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol. You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss. You can find my products here . Parameters Calculation in money or in points — calculate the profit/loss in points or money. Add pending orders to calculate — take pending orders into account in calculations. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — magic number, if it is necessary to evaluate specific orders. Offset for first drawing (points from the average
          FREE
          MACD Dashboard
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (2)
          Indicators
          Multi-currency and multi-timeframe indicator MACD. The dashboard can display both the Traditional (true) MACD and the MACD which is built into MetaTrader. On the panel you can see the current state of the indicator — the direction of movement of the MACD lines, their intersection and a pop-up window with the indicator chart. In the parameters you can specify any desired pairs-symbols and timeframes. The scanner can also send notifications about lines crossing each other and about lines crossing
          Dashboard RSI Multicurrency
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (6)
          Indicators
          Multicurrency and multi timeframe modification of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator   — RSI Dashboard . You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM) , the Dashboard can au
          Heikin Ashi Dashboard
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (5)
          Indicators
          Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period wi
          CCI Dashboard for MT5
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters CCI Period  — averaging period. CCI Applied price  — price type. Clear th
          Symbol Manager for MT5
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (3)
          Utilities
          Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
          Symbol Manager
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (4)
          Utilities
          Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
          MA Dashboard MT5
          Taras Slobodyanik
          4.8 (5)
          Indicators
          Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Moving Average (MA). On the dashboard you can see the current state of the indicator - breakouts and touches (by price) of the Fast MA and Slow MA, as well as the intersection of the MA lines between each other   (moving average crossover) . In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. Also, the indicator can send notifications about the price touching the lines and about their crossing. By clicking on a c
          Angle High Low MT5
          Taras Slobodyanik
          Indicators
          The indicator calculates the inclination angle between the Highs, Lows and Closes of adjacent bars. The angle can be measured in degrees or radians. A linear graph or a histogram is drawn in a subwindow. You can set the scale for the calculation — floating or fixed. For use in Expert Advisors or indicators, you need to specify a fixed scale. Parameters Angular measure — degrees or radians. Scale mode for calculation — scaling mode. Free scale — free transformation, the indicator will calculate
          FREE
          Angle High Low
          Taras Slobodyanik
          Indicators
          The indicator calculates the angle between the Highs, Lows and Closes of neighboring bars. The angle can be measured in degrees or radians. A linear chart or a histogram is drawn in a subwindow. You can set the scale for the calculation — floating or fixed. For use in the EA, you need to specify a fixed scale. Parameters Angular measure — degrees or radians. Scale mode for calculation — scaling mode. Free scale — free transformation, the indicator will calculate values each time the chart scale
          FREE
          Tetris for MT5
          Taras Slobodyanik
          3 (1)
          Utilities
          The Tetris — the most famous time killer is now on MT. Game develops active logic, attention and speed of decision making. This is a classic version of the game, no frills, but you can still adjust the size of the glass, the scale of the game, the color of the figures, and the desired speed. The game is made as an indicator. Control Keys: 'W,A,S,D' or 'Cursor' or 'NumPad'. S — Start new game. C — Continue previous game. P — pause on / off. Space  — drop a figure. Esc — exit to menu.
          FREE
          Easy Grider
          Taras Slobodyanik
          4.5 (2)
          Experts
          The EA creates an order grid using labels. Opening and closing of the grid is done either automatically by the system signals or manually. In the same grid can be both Limit and Stop orders. It is possible to reverse the grid on specified condition. You can enter the breakdown/rebound from established levels. All types of Sell limit, Buy limit, Buy stop, Sell stop orders are supported. The grid is rebuilt with a single click. The stop loss and take profit lines can be easily modified. You are fr
          Inside Bar MT4
          Taras Slobodyanik
          4 (4)
          Indicators
          The indicator determines the inside bar and marks its High/Low. It is plotted based on the closed candles (does not redraw). The identified inside bar can be displayed on the smaller periods. You may set a higher period (to search for the inside bar) and analyze on a smaller one. Also you can see the levels for Mother bar. Indicator Parameters Period to find Inside Bar — the period to search for the inside bar. If a specific period is set, the search will be performed in that period Type of ind
          FX Snipers T3 CCI Divergence version
          Taras Slobodyanik
          Indicators
          This is the famous FX Sniper's T3 CCI indicator. It is a fixed version additionally containing search for classical and reverse (hidden) divergence. The classical divergence is displayed as a solid line, the reverse divergence is shown as a dotted line. Divergences are drawn in the indicator and on the chart (if you select the appropriate options) Parameters CCI Period — Commodity Channel Index indicator period CCI Type of price — price used for indicator calculation T3 Period — Sniper period
          Gann Square of 144
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (6)
          Indicators
          The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a Gann square model: 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "ful
          Fibo Candle Previous
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          The indicator automatically draws the Fibonacci levels based on  ZigZag indicator,  Trading Sessions,  Fractals or Candles (including non-standard timeframes: Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months) ( Auto Fibo Retracement ). You can choose any higher time frame for Fibonachi calculation. The levels are redrawn every time the current bar closes. It is possible to enable alerts when crossing the specified levels. You can also analyze levels in history. To do this, it is necessary to specify
          Levels of Timeframes
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (2)
          Indicators
          The indicator shows the High/Low /Open/Close   Levels from other (and non-standard) timeframes - Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months, Month, Week, Day, H3-H6-H8-H12 Hours, M90, M45. You can also set the shift for opening candles and build virtual candles. "Period separators" for one of these timeframes is available in the form of vertical lines. Alerts can be configured for breakouts of the current or previous levels (breakout of the HIgh/Low yesterday/last week line etc). You can also
          ZigZag Dashboard for MT4
          Taras Slobodyanik
          4.8 (5)
          Indicators
          Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
          Fractals Dashboard MT4
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (3)
          Indicators
          Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Fractals indicator. Displays the last two fractals — their sequence (and which one is broken), or the distance between them. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications on a fractal's breakout. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters Calculation
          Filter:
          tranliemkts
          44
          tranliemkts 2024.06.30 20:39 
           

          Wow, thank you so much. Feeling very happy for your 6.80 update. Thank you for creating a great indicator

          danmar
          2479
          danmar 2024.06.01 08:36 
           

          HI I already use 2 tool of Taras (dashboard RSI and ADX ) which are really very very interesting. As i have a particular use i ask Taras if he could made in dashboard Stochastic the 2 modifications to be the same as the 2 other dashboard (param for number of decimals and possibility to have intelligent group by currencies (all USD, EUR, ... ). he say that he will mind but in fact if do it in less 2 days , even i do not notice and buy it only 2 days after he release the update !. (note the nice low price ) and i am very satisfied because it complete what i need to have a very interesting view of what happend especially with long sto and short. you already undestand that i am very happy of quality of products, accuracy, and so very good customer service. Again , Sir Taras, a big big thanks for your reactivity and interest in my needs. Very Well Done.

          customanalog
          164
          customanalog 2023.09.29 00:23 
           

          This is an _excellent_ tool. Very configurable, and worth every cent. The mouseover popup charts are a nice feature. In a perfect world, the popups might also display standard or HA candles, but the existing (2023) tool works great as-is. Thanks for your hard work to make this available.

          Sara Sabaghi
          24869
          Sara Sabaghi 2023.02.11 11:10 
           

          Great job. you did it well. to support and respect for nice and inspiring tools in this market

          18104
          342
          18104 2022.08.26 16:54 
           

          Very good indicator !!!

          aworex
          1915
          aworex 2021.12.14 16:54 
           

          A very good product and a must have for serious traders. By the way is the new Average column displaying the average Stochastic value of TF's ?

          Taras Slobodyanik
          98691
          Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2023.06.01 16:53
          The indicator can calculate two different averages. The first "simple average" is a simple sum divided by the number of timeframes. The second "weighted by timeframes" is the sum of values multiplied by the number of minutes of each timeframe, divided by the total amount of minutes.
          intan08
          1388
          intan08 2021.10.29 18:50 
           

          Essential tool for my trading, great job by the author.

          Nicolas Dobrovsky
          849
          Nicolas Dobrovsky 2021.08.26 10:02 
           

          The best stochastic dashboard I've found. Lots of settings. Everyone will find what they need. The creator answers and solves problems very quickly.

          GoodMorningg
          535
          GoodMorningg 2021.04.16 08:51 
           

          Идеальный индикатор! Прям нет к чему придраться. Спасибо Тарас за ваш труд!

          1218384201
          149
          1218384201 2020.11.10 19:19 
           

          The dashboard do the right work for my trading!Very good

          sunnychow
          9043
          sunnychow 2020.05.01 10:33 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          thapas
          942
          thapas 2019.11.07 15:34 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          DTChrisLP
          1144
          DTChrisLP 2019.10.28 11:17 
           

          Great Dashboard.... Thx!

          aw1977
          282
          aw1977 2019.09.06 00:04 
           

          This dashboard works well as confirmation for my method....thank you

          vghanem
          248
          vghanem 2019.01.28 06:16 
           

          Great product. Great value for money. It helps me in momentum swing trading when stochastics exits OS/OB areas. Good job Taras! And thank you for this brilliant work!

          Reply to review