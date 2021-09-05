ADX Dashboard MT5

5
ADX indicator is used to determine the trend and its strength. The direction of the price is shown by the +DI and -DI values, and the ADX value shows the strength of the trend. If +DI is above -DI, then the market is in an uptrend, if on the contrary, it is a downtrend. If ADX is below 20, then there is no definite direction. As soon as the indicator breaks this level, a medium-strength trend begins. Values above 40 indicate a strong trend (a downtrend or an uptrend).

Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend strength levels are crossed, and when the +DI and -DI lines are crossed. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner.

Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM), the Dashboard can automatically select pairs that contain a specified currency, or those pairs that have that currency as their base currency. The indicator searches for Currency in all pairs that are specified in the “Set of Pairs”; other pairs are ignored. And based on these pairs, the total ADX for this currency is calculated. And you can see how strong or weak that currency is.

The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.

You can export data from ADX Dashboard to a CSV file (MT5 to Excel). The file will be saved to the terminal folder: \MQL5\Files.
The data will be recorded according to the timer - "Refresh dashboard every (seconds)".
To update the saved file when opened in Excel, you need to open it via "Data tab" - "Get External Data From Text". Then the file will be updated by the dashboard and in Excel.


Parameters

ADX Period — averaging period.
ADX Applied Price — price type.
Clear the chart at startup — clear the chart at startup
Set of Pairs — set of symbols:
    — Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch".
    — Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs".
    — Current pair — show only the current pair.
    Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.
    Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe).
    Sort pairs — sorting the list of pairs.
    Position on chart — corner to display the panel on the chart.
    X offset (pix) — shift the panel along the X axis.
    Y offset (pix) — shift the panel along the Y axis.
    Allow to move the table manually — allow moving the table with the mouse.
    Refresh dashboard every (seconds) — update period for all pairs and timeframes.
    Refresh cells only on new bar — cell updates (and alerts) will only occur when a new bar appears.
    Open the pair in a new window — open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.
    Chart template — the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.
      Color settings
      Color Up Strong trend — cell color if there is a strong trend.
      Color Up Middle trend — cell color, if the middle trend.
      Color Up Trendless — cell color if there is no trend.
      Color Down Strong trend — cell color if there is a strong trend.
      Color Down Middle trend — cell color, if the average trend.
      Color Down Trendless — cell color if there is no trend.
      Transparency (0-255) — transparency of the panel.
      Font name.
      Font size ADX.
      Font size DI (0-off).
        Alerts

        Timeframes for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of periods for which the alert will be sent (separated by a space or semicolon).
        Strong trend >= — the level of a strong trend
        Middle trend >= — the level of the middle trend.
        Check alerts only on bar closing — check level crossing only after bar closing.
        Strong trend level is crossed Up — alert when ADX crosses the level of a strong trend up.
        Strong trend level is crossed Down — alert when ADX crosses the level of a strong trend down.
        Middle trend level is crossed Up — alert when the level of the middle trend is crossed upwards.
        Middle trend level is crossed Down — alert when the level of the middle trend is crossed downwards.
        DI+ line crosses the DI- line Up — alert when DI+ crosses DI- up.
        DI+ line crosses the DI- line Down — alert when DI+ crosses DI- down.
        All timeframes in the same direction — alert when all cells show the same direction.
        DI+ changes direction.
        DI- changes direction.
        DI+ crosses level X (0-off).
        DI- crosses level X (0-off).
        Pop up alert — MT alerts.
        Push notifications.
        E-mail notifications.
        Sound alert.

        Export Data from MT5 to CSV file
        Allow data export
        File name
        Separator between columns
        Export ADX
        Export DI+
        Export DI-

        Popup chart
        Enable Popup chart
        Candle size
        Width (pix)
        Height (pix)
        Font size
        Transparency (0-255)
        Reviews 4
        ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
        2190
        ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2024.08.29 15:22 
         

        One of the best ADX indicator on the market place, with great support!

        Adz trading
        164
        Adz trading 2024.04.06 21:11 
         

        Very fluid and precise indicator to never miss the start of a trend , it is a must to have $$$

        Baatar Bazar
        379
        Baatar Bazar 2024.03.24 19:18 
         

        Great indicator for ADX users. Thank you.

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        ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
        2190
        ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2024.08.29 15:22 
         

        One of the best ADX indicator on the market place, with great support!

        Adz trading
        164
        Adz trading 2024.04.06 21:11 
         

        Very fluid and precise indicator to never miss the start of a trend , it is a must to have $$$

        Baatar Bazar
        379
        Baatar Bazar 2024.03.24 19:18 
         

        Great indicator for ADX users. Thank you.

        Jason Perez Oconnor
        143
        Jason Perez Oconnor 2023.11.13 14:30 
         

        Extremely useful and underrated. Great for checking the ADX across different pairs and timeframes on one chart!

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