ADX Dashboard MT5

ADX indicator is used to determine the trend and its strength. The direction of the price is shown by the +DI and -DI values, and the ADX value shows the strength of the trend. If +DI is above -DI, then the market is in an uptrend, if on the contrary, it is a downtrend. If ADX is below 20, then there is no definite direction. As soon as the indicator breaks this level, a medium-strength trend begins. Values above 40 indicate a strong trend (a downtrend or an uptrend).





Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend strength levels are crossed, and when the +DI and -DI lines are crossed. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM), the Dashboard can automatically select pairs that contain a specified currency, or those pairs that have that currency as their base currency. The indicator searches for Currency in all pairs that are specified in the “Set of Pairs”; other pairs are ignored. And based on these pairs, the total ADX for this currency is calculated. And you can see how strong or weak that currency is. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.

You can export data from ADX Dashboard to a CSV file (MT5 to Excel). The file will be saved to the terminal folder: \MQL5\Files.

The data will be recorded according to the timer - "Refresh dashboard every (seconds)".

To update the saved file when opened in Excel, you need to open it via "Data tab" - "Get External Data From Text". Then the file will be updated by the dashboard and in Excel.





Parameters

ADX Period — averaging period.

ADX Applied Price — price type.

Clear the chart at startup — clear the chart at startup

Set of Pairs — set of symbols: — averaging period.— price type.clear the chart at startup— set of symbols:

— Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch". — Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs". — Current pair — show only the current pair.

Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.

Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe).

Sort pairs — sorting the list of pairs.

Position on chart — corner to display the panel on the chart.

X offset (pix) — shift the panel along the X axis.

Y offset (pix) — shift the panel along the Y axis.

Allow to move the table manually — allow moving the table with the mouse.

Refresh dashboard every (seconds) — update period for all pairs and timeframes.

Refresh cells only on new bar — cell updates (and alerts) will only occur when a new bar appears.

Open the pair in a new window — open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.

Chart template — the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window. list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.— list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe).— sorting the list of pairs.— corner to display the panel on the chart.— shift the panel along the X axis.— shift the panel along the Y axis.allow moving the table with the mouse.— update period for all pairs and timeframes.cell updates (and alerts) will only occur when a new bar appears.open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.

Color settings

Color Up Strong trend — cell color if there is a strong trend.

Color Up Middle trend — cell color, if the middle trend.

Color Up Trendless — cell color if there is no trend.

Color Down Strong trend — cell color if there is a strong trend.

Color Down Middle trend — cell color, if the average trend.

Color Down Trendless — cell color if there is no trend.

Transparency (0-255) — transparency of the panel.

Font name.

Font size ADX.

Font size DI (0-off). — cell color if there is a strong trend.— cell color, if the middle trend.cell color if there is no trend.— cell color if there is a strong trend.cell color, if the average trend.— cell color if there is no trend.transparency of the panel.

Alerts