Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options.





This is a reliable assistant to you in the future!









- No redrawing on the chart

-Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs!

-Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night)





-No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options)





- Not late signals





- The appearance of a signal on the current candle





-Perfect for M1 period (No More!)





- Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue)





-Installed Alert





Working with it:





- Blue arrow shows signal up





-Red down arrow





We kindly ask you not to put the indicator on the chart more than M1. The accuracy of the signals will become less!





See screenshots of the indicator







