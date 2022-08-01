Night ghost

Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options.

This is a reliable assistant to you in the future!


- No redrawing on the chart

-Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs!

-Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night)

-No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options)

- Not late signals

- The appearance of a signal on the current candle

-Perfect for M1 period (No More!)

- Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue)

-Installed Alert

Working with it:

- Blue arrow shows signal up

-Red down arrow

We kindly ask you not to put the indicator on the chart more than M1. The accuracy of the signals will become less!

See screenshots of the indicator



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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
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