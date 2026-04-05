The Search for Reversal trend indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. Indicator showing signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated times to enter the market with arrows. Using the indicator, you can optimally distribute the risk coefficient.





Uses all one parameter for settings. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble so that the corresponding graph has an excellent projection of extrema. Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator.





Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. When using, it is recommended to look at the optional indicator for possible false signals.