Trend Flasher

Trend Flasher


Trend is your friend is the age old saying quote in trading arena, there are though many ways to gauge the trend and its direction, more scientific measure and logically meaningful will be an ATR break outs to identify and spot the trend and its acceleration, so we created this easy to use trend identification panel and optimized super trend based multi time frame panel entry system to aid and help the traders to make their trading decision.


Unique Features of Trend Flasher


1. Help to analyses 6 time frames in single over the chart dash board type panel

2. Each time frame is preloaded with time tested  entries optimized to identify the potential trends early

3. Covers broad range of analytical aid like swing direction, current trend, current signal direction, signal price (entry points in each time frame), current profit in points, 2 target zones for exit decisions, stop loss points, and summary of trends in single easy to view panel

4. Work on broad ranges of markets and asset classes like FOREX, CFDS, Futures, exchange traded stocks, and  options without further optimizations


   Due to its simplicity and ease of using it, it can be useful for beginners and even most experienced traders to aid their trading decision by looking multiple frame signal generations from one single consolidated view  




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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
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