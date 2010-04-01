Professional Histogram MT 4

Professional Histogram (PH) is a highly efficient and reliable tool for trading Forex, CFDs and binary options.

PH is easy to use and configure both for beginners and experienced traders.

Unlike most indicators, Professional Histogram finds longer trends and gives fewer false signals.

When a buy or a sell signal appears, an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely manner and avoid sitting at your PC all the time.

Professional Histogram  for the MetaTrader 5 terminal : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28198


Trading tips

Open a position when the histogram changes its color. See the sample trades on the screenshot 1.

The indicator is best suited for trading on M15-H4.


Features

  • Suitable for scalping and long-term trading.
  • Sending signals to email and mobile devices.
  • Easy to use and configure.
  • It can be used both as an independent tool and in conjunction with other indicators.
  • No repainting.
  • No lagging.


Parameters

  • Period - key parameter responsible for the averaging period for calculating the indicator.
  • Filter - filter period.
  • Alert - enable/disable alert.
  • Email - enable/disable emails.
  • Push - enable/disable sending messages to mobile phones.
  • clrUPPER - positive histogram color.
  • clrLOWER - negative histogram color.
  • Width - line width.

Good luck in trading!


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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3 (4)
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Evgeny Belyaev
Experts
Gold Trust is a trading robot based on bidirectional martingale system. Buy and sell positions are opened simultaneously allowing you to make profit regardless of a trend direction. Usage tips Symbol: GBPUSD . Period: H1 . ECN accounts with low spreads are recommended! Deposit: 10 000 USD or 10 000 cents. It works around the clock, VPS is recommended. Advantages Suitable both for a rapid deposit boost and stable low-risk trading. High profit factor and mathematical expectation. Fast optimized
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Indicators
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