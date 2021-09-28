About
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
About - Forex indicator. This trend indicator is used to determine the current trend in price movement, making it clear in which direction it is better to open a position: buy or sell. The About trend indicator is displayed on the chart and moves in parallel with the price. The Forex About trend indicator allows you to determine in time a change in the direction of price movement, thereby minimizing the likelihood of capital loss. In trading practice, various combinations of About and other indicators are used.
- xCalcBars - The number of bars to analyze.
- Cunning - Number of bars to analyze the second wave.