ZigZag Dashboard for MT4

4.8
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels.

You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a breakthrough of the previous point. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines.

You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure (BOS) & Market Structure Shift (MSS).

Parameters

Depth — the minimum number of candlestick, for which Zigzag will not draw the second maximum (or minimum), if the last one is Deviation less (or greater) than the previous one;
Deviation — the minimum number of points between the Highs/Lows of two adjacent candlesticks for the Zigzag to form a local top/bottom;
Backstep — the minimum number of candlesticks between the local Highs/Lows;
Bars to calculate ZZ — the number of bars in the history for finding ZigZag points.
ZZ-wave info — what information about the wave, to show in the table — only the current wave or the current + previous one;
Show the Reverse Move — adds to the table the reverse movement. This shows the reverse price movement from the ZigZag point. This value can be in points (ZZ-point minus Bid) or in percentage (the ratio of ZZ-length to the Reverse Move);
Highlight the symbol when all periods are in the same direction (HH HL LH LL):
HH or LL — when Higher High or Lower Low;
(HH and LH) or (LL and HL) — when (Higher High and Lower High) or (Lower Low and Higher Low);
(HH and HL) or (LL and LH) — when (Higher High and Higher Low) or (Lower Low and Lower High);
disable.
Symbol highlight time (minutes, 0-until the direction changes);
Highlight Text in a cell when:
    — Wave has >=X bars — highlight cells in which the number of bars is greater than or equal to X;
      Breakout & ZZ-pt on current bar — highlight cells when the previous ZigZag point is broken (the ZZ-point is on the current bar);
      ZZ-pt on current bar — highlight cells when a ZZ-point appears on the current bar. The new or changed wave;
      Price touched ZZ-Ray — highlight cells when the ZigZag ray is touched by the price;
      disable - disable cell highlighting.
      Number of bars in ZZ-wave for highlighting Text (bars) — how many bars should be in the ZigZag wave to highlight the cell;
      Check the breakout by:
      — ZZ-Point — check by price of ZigZag point;
      — closed bars — check by bar closing price.
      Clear the chart at startup — hide bars and grids on the chart.
      Set of Pairs — set of symbols
          Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch". Do not use too many symbols, this may cause the indicator to slow down;
          Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs";
          Current pair;
          Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.
          Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe).
          Sort pairs — sorting the list of pairs.
          Position on chart — corner to display the panel on the chart.
          X offset (pix) — shift the panel along the X axis;
          Y offset (pix) — shift the panel along the Y axis;
          Refresh dashboard every (seconds) — update period for all pairs and timeframes.
          Open the pair in a new window — open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.
          Chart template — the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.
          Color Up — cell color if the indicator increases.
          Color Down — cell color if the indicator decreases.
          Color Highlight — text highlight color.
          Transparency (0-255) — transparency of the panel.
          Font name.
          Font size.
            Alerts
            Timeframes for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of periods for which the alert will be sent (separated by a space or semicolon).
            Alert if wave has >= X bars — alert if the ZigZag wave has a number of bars greater than or equal to X.
            Alert for the Higher High & Lower Low breakouts — alert if the previous HH or LL is broken ( Market Structure Shift (MSS) ).
            Alert for the Higher Low & Lower High breakouts —  alert if the previous HL or LH is broken ( Break of Structure (BOS) ).
            New ZZ-Point appears — alert if a new ZigZag point appears.
            New Triangle appears.
            Current bar is over the Rays Cross.
            Alert when Ray was touched by price.
            All timeframes are in the same direction.
            All pairs (one column) are in the same direction.
            All timeframes are in the same direction — alert when all timeframes are in the same direction.
            All pairs (one column) are in the same direction.
            Pop up alert — MT alerts.
            Push notifications.
            E-mail notifications.
            Sound alert.
            Reviews 7
            MP_mpap
            633
            MP_mpap 2025.06.27 14:19 
             

            The developer is simply incredible! There aren’t many words—just amazing results. I've purchased many of his products—each one better than the last. The support is fantastic. If someone wants a serious “view” of the market, these are the ultimate tools! A thousand thanks, Taras! Keep up the great work!

            GoodMorningg
            535
            GoodMorningg 2022.08.20 17:20 
             

            Найкращий розробник, з найкращими продуктами в маркеті

            clausejmbm123
            361
            clausejmbm123 2021.08.09 11:37 
             

            I can't express enough gratitude for this dashboard. I've been using it as my main trading tool since 2020—it has everything a trader could want, especially for price action or breakout trading. While it might take some time to fully understand and utilize all its features, once you do, this dashboard becomes absolutely indispensable. I also have the MT5 version, and my heartfelt thanks go to the engineer behind this masterpiece. His open-mindedness and willingness to continuously improve this great software is truly commendable.

            Recommended products
            Nice Stable Arrow
            Muhammed Emin Ugur
            Indicators
            Nice Stable Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. Signals are sent at the beginning of new candles.
            Tipu Trend
            Kaleem Haider
            4.56 (9)
            Indicators
            Tipu Trend is a non-lag, non-repaint, smart indicator, that shows the trend of selected time frames. Features Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. As easy to trade indicator that smooths the noise in the price action. Highlights ranging markets. Add Tipu Panel (found here ) and unlock the following additional features. An easy to use Panel that shows the trend + signal of the selected time frames. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any
            FREE
            Bollinger Band Volume Breakout Detector
            Thushara Dissanayake
            Indicators
            Introducing the Bollinger Band Volume Breakout Detector , a powerful technical indicator designed to enhance the popular Bollinger Band Breakout Strategy . This indicator takes trend following to the next level by incorporating Volume Data, effectively minimizing false signals. By adhering to the principle of "volume confirms price," this tool allows traders to identify price breakouts accompanied by significant increases in volume, ensuring more accurate trading decisions. The indicator's custo
            True Magic Oscillator
            Muhammed Emin Ugur
            Indicators
            The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
            Alpha Trend Spotter PA
            Andy Ismail
            Indicators
            Supplement for Alpha Trend Spotter (ATS) Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/8590 This indicator acts by price action. Use it when ATS shows clear Bullish or Bearish Trend for finding the strongest trend each day. Suitable for timeframes M5, H1, H4 and D1. Suitable for Binary Option 5 minutes signal. How to Use: RED Arrow means Sell GREEN Arrow means Buy
            HC ARROW
            Cuong Pham
            Indicators
            The indicator shows you buy/sell signals and does not repaint. It works well with almost all pairs, while the best ones are GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURUSD. The product works better on H1 and H4. You can change the parameters in the inputs tab to get the best signals and the best trade results on each pair. You can enable/disable alerts when signal appears. The indicator is easy to use. Parameters barstrip & Sensitive: amount of bars to process the highest and lowest prices (relates to the internal l
            Entry Signal Arrows
            Harun Celik
            Indicators
            Entry Signal Arrows   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the sign
            Special Entry Arrow
            Muhammed Emin Ugur
            Indicators
            Special Entry Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Wo
            Super Oscillator
            Harun Celik
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            Super oscillator indicator is an oscillator designed to calculate trend reversal points. A set of bar calculations and a set of algorithms to calculate trend reversals. Level probing system with high probability trends. All of these features combine to make it easier for investors to find trends. Suggestions and Features There are two levels on the super oscillator indicator. They are at levels of 0.5 and -0.5. The oscillator bar should be below -0.5 to find the upward trend. And a blue color t
            Fractal Channel Breakout MT4
            KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
            Indicators
            KT Fractal Channel Breakout draws a continuous channel by connecting the successive Up and Down fractals. It provides alerts and also plots the Up and Down arrows representing the bullish and bearish breakout of the fractal channel. Features If you use Bill Williams fractals in your technical analysis, you must also include it in your trading arsenal. It can be very effective and useful for stop-loss trailing. A new market trend often emerges after a fractal channel breakout in a new direction.
            Symmetrical Triangle Pattern
            Biswarup Banerjee
            Indicators
            The Symmtric Trangle Pattern MT4 indicator is designed to enhance trading strategies by identifying symmetrical triangle patterns in real-time on MetaTrader 4. This powerful tool benefits traders looking for reliable signals indicating potential trend continuation or reversal, ultimately aiding in more informed decision-making. With its advanced algorithm, the indicator simplifies the trading process by providing clear visual signals and alerts, making it easier for traders to capitalize on mark
            FREE
            ADR Alert Dashboard
            Lee Samson
            3.73 (11)
            Indicators
            The ADR Alert Dashboard shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The dash is designed to be placed on a blank chart and just sit in the background and alert you when levels are hit so you do not need to sit and watch it or even look at all! MT5 VERSION AV
            Trend and Flat and Volatility
            Pavel Verveyko
            Indicators
            The indicator determines the state of the market: trend or flat. The state of the market is determined by taking into account volatility. The flat (trading corridor)is displayed in yellow. The green color shows the upward trend. The red color shows the downward trend. The height of the label corresponds to the volatility in the market. The indicator does not redraw . Settings History_Size   - the amount of history for calculation. Period_Candles  - the number of candles to calculate the indicat
            Expert Price Oscillator 2
            Ali Waqas Ahmad
            Indicators
            A Good , Easy , Readable and handy indicator for experienced and professional traders. It gives bounded signals between zero and one. Easy for investors to comprehend. It gives near and longer trading outlook to investors and helps them to find good opportunities. Indicator gives zero signal on price downturns and signal value equals to one on price upturns.   Once again a new type of indicator and rangebound between zero and one .
            Doji Engulfing Paths
            Boubacar Tidiane Traore
            Indicators
            Presentation Doji Engulfing Paths enables to get signals and data about the doji and the engulfing patterns on charts. It makes it possible to get opportunities from trends, and to follow the directional moves to get some profits on the forex and stocks markets. It is a good advantage to take all the appearing opportunities with reversal signals and direct signals in order to obtain some profits on the forex market. System features With fast execution, it allows to register directly the informa
            FVG Indicator MT4
            Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
            Indicators
            Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator with Clear Trendlines Identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) like a pro! This powerful MQL4 indicator marks   Bullish   and   Bearish FVGs   with   clear, precise trendlines , giving you a visual edge in spotting high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Two Trendlines per FVG : Clearly marks the   top and bottom   of each FVG zone for easy identification. No Rays : Trendlines are clean and concise, ensuring a clutter-free chart. Customizable Colors : Personal
            Engulf Detector
            Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi
            Indicators
            After 7 years I decided to release some of my own indicators and EAs for free. If you find them useful please    Show support with a 5-star rating! Your feedback keeps the free tools coming! See other my free tools as well   here _________________________________ Engulf Detector - Simplified Trading Indicator Discover the Engulf Detector, a straightforward tool created in MQL4 for identifying engulfing patterns in the forex market. This indicator is designed to make your trading st
            FREE
            Happy Scalping Indicator
            Leandro Bernardez Camero
            Indicators
            This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
            RunwiseFX Heikin Ashi with Alert
            Runwise Limited
            Indicators
            Description Shows Heikin-Ashi candles (often misspelled Heiken-Ashi) on the chart and can alert when candles change color. The alert is useful for both entry and exit. The number of candles of the new color before an alert is raised can be set. The alert can be controlled interactively, directly from the chart. Also includes bonus indicators of current spread and ask/bid prices in large text, color coded as price changes. Usage Heikin-Ashi candles give a much better insight to the underlying tre
            Rwanda MT4
            Tatiana Savkevych
            Indicators
            The main application of the Rwanda indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. Displays the Rwanda indicator signals on the price function chart using a mathematical approach. The indicator determines the long-term and short-term trend. The best result is given by the combination of the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. With this indicator, you can predict future values. The indicator is designed to
            SignalPinner A Non Repaint Trend Follower Signals
            Wartono
            Indicators
            SignalPinner is a trend line Indicator which can detect market trends early by including three types of signal arrows. Non repaint and trend following. Signals on the strong trend, signals in the beginning of trend and signals with multiple market analysis algorithm as the main signals. Supported by alert notification message to keep you getting signals while on the go. Symbols: Any Timeframes: Any Features Histogram buffers as a sign the trend is started. It can help the trader knowing the mar
            Over Trend MT4
            Mansour Babasafary
            Indicators
            Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
            Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline for MT4
            Minh Truong Pham
            Indicators
            In the context of trading,   Malaysia SNR   (Support and Resistance) refers to the technical analysis of   support and resistance levels   in financial markets, particularly for stocks, indices, or other assets traded. There are three type of Malaysia SNR level Classic , GAP and Flipped 1. Classic Support   is the price level at which an asset tends to stop falling and may start to rebound. It acts as a "floor" where demand is strong enough to prevent the price from dropping further. Resistance
            Trend Long
            Maryna Shulzhenko
            Indicators
            The Trend Long indicator accompanies long trends. It can be used only to determine the global trend, but not as an entry point. Any reliable entry indicator can be used for the entry point. Or the standard RSI, based on overbought / oversold levels. The indicator can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. Experiment with the parameters! The parameters are not linear! When you specify a period, you only specify a period to determine the price range for a certain interval. Th
            Upper and Lower Reversal
            Vitalyi Belyh
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
            LevelPAttern
            Maxim Sokolov
            Indicators
            LevelPAttern is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading instrume
            Strong Volume Trend
            Muhammed Emin Ugur
            Indicators
            The Strong Volume Trend  MT4 indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on significant volume trends in the financial markets. With its advanced algorithm, this indicator accurately detects the strength and direction of volume movements, allowing traders to make informed trading decisions. Features: Volume Strength Analysis: The indicator analyzes the volume data and identifies strong volume trends, helping traders spot potential market reversals, breakouts, or
            Credible Cross System
            Muhammed Emin Ugur
            Indicators
            Credible Cross System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. The indicator works based on instant price movements. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not c
            Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer md
            DMITRII GRIDASOV
            Indicators
            Crypto_Forex   Indicator  " Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer pattern" for MT4,  No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator   detects bullish Inverted_Hammer and bearish Hanging_Man patterns on chart: - Bullish Inverted_Hammer - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish   Hanging_Man  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Hanging Man and
            Great Strong System
            Muhammed Emin Ugur
            Indicators
            Great Strong System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Wo
            Buyers of this product also purchase
            M1 Sniper
            Oleg Rodin
            5 (27)
            Indicators
            M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
            Neuro Poseidon MT4
            Daria Rezueva
            4.8 (45)
            Indicators
            Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
            DayTrader PRO MT4
            Davit Beridze
            3.5 (4)
            Indicators
            DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
            Zoryk Gold mt4
            Reda El Koutbane
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
            Gann Made Easy
            Oleg Rodin
            4.84 (171)
            Indicators
            Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
            Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.8 (104)
            Indicators
            Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
            Beast Super Signal
            Florian Zuercher
            4.73 (89)
            Indicators
            Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
            Advanced Supply Demand
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.91 (302)
            Indicators
            Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
            SR Liquidity
            Oleg Rodin
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
            Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
            Genki Andou
            5 (3)
            Indicators
            KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
            Currency Strength Wizard
            Oleg Rodin
            4.85 (60)
            Indicators
            Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
            Scalper Inside PRO
            Alexey Minkov
            4.74 (69)
            Indicators
            Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
            Atomic Analyst
            Issam Kassas
            5 (12)
            Indicators
            This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
            KT Renko Patterns MT4
            KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
            2.33 (3)
            Indicators
            KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
            Smart Trend Trading System
            Issam Kassas
            4.78 (9)
            Indicators
            This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
            BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
            Garry James Goodchild
            Indicators
            BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
            Prop Firm Sniper
            Mohamed Hassan
            4.33 (6)
            Indicators
            Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
            PZ Divergence Trading
            PZ TRADING SLU
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
            Finesia Sniper
            Robby Suhendrawan
            Indicators
            Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
            Angle Indicator
            Vitalyi Belyh
            Indicators
            Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
            Forex Breath System
            Oleg Rodin
            5 (5)
            Indicators
            Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
            Master Volume profile
            Israr Hussain Shah
            Indicators
            Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
            TMM Channel System
            Oleg Rodin
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
            RFI levels PRO
            Roman Podpora
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
            Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.43 (7)
            Indicators
            Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
            Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.91 (659)
            Indicators
            Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
            UU Bands Win Pro
            Santi Dankamjad
            Indicators
            Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
            Trend Catcher ind
            Ramil Minniakhmetov
            5 (11)
            Indicators
            TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
            IQ Gold Gann Levels
            INTRAQUOTES
            5 (5)
            Indicators
            Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
            PRO Renko System
            Oleg Rodin
            5 (31)
            Indicators
            PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
            More from author
            Time Scale for MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4.78 (32)
            Indicators
            The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart ( it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time ). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale . You can also find my other products here . Parameters Hours (time shift) — time shift (hours); Minutes (time shift) — tim
            FREE
            Bollinger Bands Dashboard MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Bollinger Bands. On the dashboard you can see breakouts and touches of the Bollinger Bands. In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The indicator can also send notifications when the price touches the Bollinger Bands, when the current volatility changes (expands or falls), and when the price touches all the bands. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF
            ZigZag Lines MTF
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4.38 (13)
            Indicators
            Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the
            Lines Profit Loss MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4.62 (13)
            Indicators
            The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol. You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss. You can find my products   here . Parameters Calculation in money or in points — calculate the profit/loss in points or money. Add pending orders to calculate — take pending orders into account in calculations. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — magic number, if it is necessary to evaluate specific orders. Offset for first drawing (points from the averag
            FREE
            ZigZag Lines MTF for MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (11)
            Indicators
            Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the
            Heikin Ashi Dashboard MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (4)
            Indicators
            Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period wi
            Inside Bar Dashboard
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (3)
            Indicators
            Multicurrency and multi-timeframe indicator Inside Bar (IB). In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The panel displays the last found Inside Bar (and Mother Bar) pattern, the current price position and the breakout of the levels of the Mother and Inside Bars. You can set the size and color for bars and text in the cells. The indicator can also send notifications when levels are broken. The dashboard highlights Double Inside Bar in a special color. By clicking
            Time Scale
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4.87 (15)
            Indicators
            The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart (it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. While holding down the middle mouse button, and moving the cursor, a slider will appear on the scale. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale. You can also find my o
            FREE
            Magnifier Ruler Crosshair for MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (1)
            Utilities
            The indicator has three main tools: Magnifier (Zoom chart), Ruler  ( Time and Price scales ),   and Crosshair. You can move it all around with your mouse and customize different formats for  displaying , customize   size and color of each element. The Magnifier (zoom chart) allows you to display candles from any time frame and at different scales. Hotkeys: 'Q' - higher timeframe, 'A' - lower timeframe, 'W' - decrease candle size, 'S' - increase candle size, 'Z' - show/hide zoom chart. You can
            ZigZag Dashboard for MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (4)
            Indicators
            Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
            News Dashboard MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            Utilities
            This dashboard displays current news from three sources: from the ForexFactory.com website (FFC calendar), from the Investing.com website and the Economic Calendar from mql5.com. You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate
            Lines Profit Loss
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4.65 (17)
            Indicators
            The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol. You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss. You can find my products here . Parameters Calculation in money or in points — calculate the profit/loss in points or money. Add pending orders to calculate — take pending orders into account in calculations. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — magic number, if it is necessary to evaluate specific orders. Offset for first drawing (points from the average
            FREE
            MACD Dashboard
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            Multi-currency and multi-timeframe indicator MACD. The dashboard can display both the Traditional (true) MACD and the MACD which is built into MetaTrader. On the panel you can see the current state of the indicator — the direction of movement of the MACD lines, their intersection and a pop-up window with the indicator chart. In the parameters you can specify any desired pairs-symbols and timeframes. The scanner can also send notifications about lines crossing each other and about lines crossing
            Dashboard RSI Multicurrency
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (6)
            Indicators
            Multicurrency and multi timeframe modification of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator   — RSI Dashboard . You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM) , the Dashboard can au
            Heikin Ashi Dashboard
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (5)
            Indicators
            Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period wi
            CCI Dashboard for MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters CCI Period  — averaging period. CCI Applied price  — price type. Clear th
            Symbol Manager for MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (3)
            Utilities
            Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
            Symbol Manager
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (4)
            Utilities
            Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
            MA Dashboard MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4.8 (5)
            Indicators
            Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Moving Average (MA). On the dashboard you can see the current state of the indicator - breakouts and touches (by price) of the Fast MA and Slow MA, as well as the intersection of the MA lines between each other   (moving average crossover) . In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. Also, the indicator can send notifications about the price touching the lines and about their crossing. By clicking on a c
            Angle High Low MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            Indicators
            The indicator calculates the inclination angle between the Highs, Lows and Closes of adjacent bars. The angle can be measured in degrees or radians. A linear graph or a histogram is drawn in a subwindow. You can set the scale for the calculation — floating or fixed. For use in Expert Advisors or indicators, you need to specify a fixed scale. Parameters Angular measure — degrees or radians. Scale mode for calculation — scaling mode. Free scale — free transformation, the indicator will calculate
            FREE
            Angle High Low
            Taras Slobodyanik
            Indicators
            The indicator calculates the angle between the Highs, Lows and Closes of neighboring bars. The angle can be measured in degrees or radians. A linear chart or a histogram is drawn in a subwindow. You can set the scale for the calculation — floating or fixed. For use in the EA, you need to specify a fixed scale. Parameters Angular measure — degrees or radians. Scale mode for calculation — scaling mode. Free scale — free transformation, the indicator will calculate values each time the chart scale
            FREE
            Tetris for MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            3 (1)
            Utilities
            The Tetris — the most famous time killer is now on MT. Game develops active logic, attention and speed of decision making. This is a classic version of the game, no frills, but you can still adjust the size of the glass, the scale of the game, the color of the figures, and the desired speed. The game is made as an indicator. Control Keys: 'W,A,S,D' or 'Cursor' or 'NumPad'. S — Start new game. C — Continue previous game. P — pause on / off. Space  — drop a figure. Esc — exit to menu.
            FREE
            Easy Grider
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4.5 (2)
            Experts
            The EA creates an order grid using labels. Opening and closing of the grid is done either automatically by the system signals or manually. In the same grid can be both Limit and Stop orders. It is possible to reverse the grid on specified condition. You can enter the breakdown/rebound from established levels. All types of Sell limit, Buy limit, Buy stop, Sell stop orders are supported. The grid is rebuilt with a single click. The stop loss and take profit lines can be easily modified. You are fr
            Inside Bar MT4
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4 (4)
            Indicators
            The indicator determines the inside bar and marks its High/Low. It is plotted based on the closed candles (does not redraw). The identified inside bar can be displayed on the smaller periods. You may set a higher period (to search for the inside bar) and analyze on a smaller one. Also you can see the levels for Mother bar. Indicator Parameters Period to find Inside Bar — the period to search for the inside bar. If a specific period is set, the search will be performed in that period Type of ind
            FX Snipers T3 CCI Divergence version
            Taras Slobodyanik
            Indicators
            This is the famous FX Sniper's T3 CCI indicator. It is a fixed version additionally containing search for classical and reverse (hidden) divergence. The classical divergence is displayed as a solid line, the reverse divergence is shown as a dotted line. Divergences are drawn in the indicator and on the chart (if you select the appropriate options) Parameters CCI Period — Commodity Channel Index indicator period CCI Type of price — price used for indicator calculation T3 Period — Sniper period
            Gann Square of 144
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (6)
            Indicators
            The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a Gann square model: 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "ful
            Fibo Candle Previous
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            The indicator automatically draws the Fibonacci levels based on  ZigZag indicator,  Trading Sessions,  Fractals or Candles (including non-standard timeframes: Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months) ( Auto Fibo Retracement ). You can choose any higher time frame for Fibonachi calculation. The levels are redrawn every time the current bar closes. It is possible to enable alerts when crossing the specified levels. You can also analyze levels in history. To do this, it is necessary to specify
            Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (13)
            Indicators
            Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Stochastic Oscillator — Stochastic Dashboard . You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. The panel displays the current values and intersections of the lines — Signal and Main (stochastics crossover). Also, the indicator can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. Similar to the Currency Stre
            Levels of Timeframes
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            The indicator shows the High/Low /Open/Close   Levels from other (and non-standard) timeframes - Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months, Month, Week, Day, H3-H6-H8-H12 Hours, M90, M45. You can also set the shift for opening candles and build virtual candles. "Period separators" for one of these timeframes is available in the form of vertical lines. Alerts can be configured for breakouts of the current or previous levels (breakout of the HIgh/Low yesterday/last week line etc). You can also
            Fractals Dashboard MT4
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (3)
            Indicators
            Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Fractals indicator. Displays the last two fractals — their sequence (and which one is broken), or the distance between them. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications on a fractal's breakout. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters Calculation
            Filter:
            MP_mpap
            633
            MP_mpap 2025.06.27 14:19 
             

            The developer is simply incredible! There aren’t many words—just amazing results. I've purchased many of his products—each one better than the last. The support is fantastic. If someone wants a serious “view” of the market, these are the ultimate tools! A thousand thanks, Taras! Keep up the great work!

            Sekav Ikyernum
            487
            Sekav Ikyernum 2023.12.22 20:56 
             

            The recent improvements on the dashboard makes it very easy to use.

            Sohail Sarwar
            967
            Sohail Sarwar 2023.01.02 08:38 
             

            fake dashboard, fake all reviews, don't waist your money.

            Taras Slobodyanik
            98691
            Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2023.01.02 13:00
            All products on the Market are tested by the administration, if the product does not match the description or does not work correctly, then the authors correct it.
            Obviously, the user Sohail Sarwar decided to lie that it all fake. Why? Perhaps he is extorting money for reviews, or just a liar. (selfish goals are being pursued here)
            GoodMorningg
            535
            GoodMorningg 2022.08.20 17:20 
             

            Найкращий розробник, з найкращими продуктами в маркеті

            clausejmbm123
            361
            clausejmbm123 2021.08.09 11:37 
             

            I can't express enough gratitude for this dashboard. I've been using it as my main trading tool since 2020—it has everything a trader could want, especially for price action or breakout trading. While it might take some time to fully understand and utilize all its features, once you do, this dashboard becomes absolutely indispensable. I also have the MT5 version, and my heartfelt thanks go to the engineer behind this masterpiece. His open-mindedness and willingness to continuously improve this great software is truly commendable.

            madmkiv
            404
            madmkiv 2020.10.09 14:28 
             

            Good indicator, would be nice to add option of closing price instead of high/low zig zag

            Taras Slobodyanik
            98691
            Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2021.08.09 12:34
            Change the "ZigZag Mode" parameter to "ZigZag (Close)"
            Tim Eubanks
            5763
            Tim Eubanks 2019.02.18 03:16 
             

            Very good dashboard, Taras Slobodyanik is a good developer who pays attention to his products, updated my option request post haste!

            Update loving this indicator more and more this works well with a good trendline indicator, it will give good entries and exit if setup right!

            Reply to review