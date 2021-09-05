ADX Dashboard

5
ADX indicator is used to determine the trend and its strength. The direction of the price is shown by the +DI and -DI values, and the ADX value shows the strength of the trend. If +DI is above -DI, then the market is in an uptrend, if on the contrary, it is a downtrend. If ADX is below 20, then there is no definite direction. As soon as the indicator breaks this level, a medium-strength trend begins. Values above 40 indicate a strong trend (a downtrend or an uptrend).

Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend strength levels are crossed, and when the +DI and -DI lines are crossed. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner.

Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM), the Dashboard can automatically select pairs that contain a specified currency, or those pairs that have that currency as their base currency. The indicator searches for Currency in all pairs that are specified in the “Set of Pairs”; other pairs are ignored. And based on these pairs, the total ADX for this currency is calculated. And you can see how strong or weak that currency is.

The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.

You can export data from ADX Dashboard to a CSV file (MT4 to Excel) . The file will be saved to the terminal folder: \MQL4\Files.
The data will be recorded according to the timer - "Refresh dashboard every (seconds)".
To update the saved file when opened in Excel, you need to open it via "Data tab" - "Get External Data From Text". Then the file will be updated by the dashboard and in Excel.


Parameters

ADX Period — averaging period.
ADX Applied Price — price type.
Clear the chart at startup — clear the chart at startup
Set of Pairs — set of symbols:
    — Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch".
    — Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs".
    — Current pair — show only the current pair.
    Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.
    Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe).
    Sort pairs — sorting the list of pairs.
    Position on chart — corner to display the panel on the chart.
    X offset (pix) — shift the panel along the X axis.
    Y offset (pix) — shift the panel along the Y axis.
    Allow to move the table manually — allow moving the table with the mouse.
    Refresh dashboard every (seconds) — update period for all pairs and timeframes.
    Refresh cells only on new bar — cell updates (and alerts) will only occur when a new bar appears.
    Open the pair in a new window — open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.
    Chart template — the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.
      Color settings
      Color Up Strong trend — cell color if there is a strong trend.
      Color Up Middle trend — cell color, if the middle trend.
      Color Up Trendless — cell color if there is no trend.
      Color Down Strong trend — cell color if there is a strong trend.
      Color Down Middle trend — cell color, if the average trend.
      Color Down Trendless — cell color if there is no trend.
      Transparency (0-255) — transparency of the panel.
      Font name.
      Font size ADX.
      Font size DI (0-off).
        Alerts

        Timeframes for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of periods for which the alert will be sent (separated by a space or semicolon).
        Strong trend >= — the level of a strong trend
        Middle trend >= — the level of the middle trend.
        Check alerts only on bar closing — check level crossing only after bar closing.
        Strong trend level is crossed Up — alert when ADX crosses the level of a strong trend up.
        Strong trend level is crossed Down — alert when ADX crosses the level of a strong trend down.
        Middle trend level is crossed Up — alert when the level of the middle trend is crossed upwards.
        Middle trend level is crossed Down — alert when the level of the middle trend is crossed downwards.
        DI+ line crosses the DI- line Up — alert when DI+ crosses DI- up.
        DI+ line crosses the DI- line Down — alert when DI+ crosses DI- down.
        All timeframes in the same direction — alert when all cells show the same direction.
        DI+ changes direction.
        DI- changes direction.
        DI+ crosses level X (0-off).
        DI- crosses level X (0-off).
        Pop up alert — MT alerts.
        Push notifications.
        E-mail notifications.
        Sound alert.

        Export Data from MT4 to CSV file
        Allow data export
        File name
        Separator between columns
        Export ADX
        Export DI+
        Export DI-

        Popup chart
        Enable Popup chart
        Candle size
        Width (pix)
        Height (pix)
        Font size
        Transparency (0-255)
        Reviews 9
        MP_mpap
        633
        MP_mpap 2025.03.14 09:12 
         

        Another excellent piece of work from this talented programmer!

        A thousand thanks, Taras!

        Heiner G.
        710
        Heiner G. 2024.11.07 10:08 
         

        A clear recommendation to buy. The dashboard is great and the fact that you can also integrate the data of a symbol into the active chart is also excellent.

        loginuras
        1030
        loginuras 2024.07.13 23:10 
         

        Awesome!

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        MP_mpap
        633
        MP_mpap 2025.03.14 09:12 
         

        Another excellent piece of work from this talented programmer!

        A thousand thanks, Taras!

        Christopher Asucro
        156
        Christopher Asucro 2025.02.25 05:12 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Heiner G.
        710
        Heiner G. 2024.11.07 10:08 
         

        A clear recommendation to buy. The dashboard is great and the fact that you can also integrate the data of a symbol into the active chart is also excellent.

        loginuras
        1030
        loginuras 2024.07.13 23:10 
         

        Awesome!

        danmar
        2479
        danmar 2023.05.30 16:28 
         

        HI, I just bought this indicator after the excellent RSI dashboard Multicurrency and i will try it now.

        the 5 star are because Mr Taras made an update before i buy the product !

        to add the possibility to adjust the number of decimals like my demand for RSI dashboard

        Thanks so much for taking care of what your buyer need

        I will come back after using it

        Thanks again Warmly

        2023 06 08 : with DASHBOARD RSI they are the 2 main that i use; very accurate and for me bring me good information's for my scalping M1 M5; Well done

        2023 07 03 : I ask to add an functionality and this was made so quickly ! definitively Mr Taras has very good products and an real attention to the need of his users

        i really regret to not be able to put 10 stars.

        Well done and thanks so much to make it so so quickly

        You are in the top of the sellers taking care of users ++++++++

        2023 07 05 : It ask for an update (but later) and Taras made it so so so quickly. Thank you so much

        10 stars for user supports , quality, usability, and so on

        2024 04 30 : the 2 dashboard RSI and this one ADX are really efficient, easy to use and param and light in ressources computer, 2 of my most important indicator. well done.

        2024 04 30 : this day i ask for a change of display and the same day Taras made an update, it save me half width of the dashboard on a very big screen. Thank you a lot and difficil to make better. Very Very well done.

        daje
        81
        daje 2022.07.28 10:26 
         

        good stable indicator does what it says very well. Could alerts be settable to exclude trendless signals plse.

        Exclude notifications alerts from crosses in the 'trendless ' zone (below 20 for example).

        Taras Slobodyanik
        98351
        Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2022.07.28 10:39
        Hello.
        What do you mean? The indicator already has parameters: Strong trend level is crossed Up — alert when ADX crosses the level of a strong trend up.
        Strong trend level is crossed Down — alert when ADX crosses the level of a strong trend down.
        Middle trend level is crossed Up — alert when the level of the middle trend is crossed upwards.
        Middle trend level is crossed Down — alert when the level of the middle trend is crossed downwards.
        jgooi777
        409
        jgooi777 2021.12.28 03:54 
         

        useful tool, and it's cool! get it if you are using ADX to trade. It's very well coded as well! Thank you Taras!

        aworex
        1915
        aworex 2021.11.28 13:50 
         

        Nice indicator just like the other dashboards by this developer, would be nice if he can also include a feature to show ADX overbought/oversold so we know when the ADX is decreasing in either direction

        Taras Slobodyanik
        98351
        Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2021.11.28 14:06
        Hello. It's not clear what kind of overbought/oversold are you talking about? The dashboard already has the parameters "level of a strong trend" and "level of the middle trend". And the colour of the cells shows the direction.
        Devonish
        3278
        Devonish 2021.11.09 22:16 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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