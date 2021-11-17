RunwiseFX Heikin Ashi with Alert

Description

Shows Heikin-Ashi candles (often misspelled Heiken-Ashi) on the chart and can alert when candles change color. The alert is useful for both entry and exit. The number of candles of the new color before an alert is raised can be set. The alert can be controlled interactively, directly from the chart.

Also includes bonus indicators of current spread and ask/bid prices in large text, color coded as price changes.

Usage

Heikin-Ashi candles give a much better insight to the underlying trend than regular candles provide. When the candles move from one color to another (buy to sell or visa-versa) then this can be a great point to consider an entry or exit. The alert saves you from continually having to watch the chart.

The indicator will show a small control panel on chart to allow the alert to be turned on and off, just click the check box with your mouse. The control panel also allows setting of the number of closed candles required, in the new color, before the alert is raised. Simply type the required number into the box. When an alert is raised the indicator will draw a horizontal line at the price and the control panel will show how many pips the market has moved since the alert. This is useful to know if you have taken too long to make a trade decision.

For the alert to work you must leave the chart open with the indicator placed on the chart. The alert can be set to pop-up, play wav file sound, email or notification.

A bonus spread indicator will show the current spread, which can be configured to change color if the spread has gone too high. Also current ask/bid prices can be shown in big text. The prices will be colored green if gone up, red if gone down or yellow if stayed the same. The indicators are optional and fully configurable.

Indicator Inputs