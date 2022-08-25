Order and Risk Management MT4

Utility for automatic order and risk management. Allows you to take the maximum from profits and limit your losses. Created by a practicing trader for traders. The utility is easy to use, works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or with the help of advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders at the same time.



Has the following functions:

1. Setting stop loss and take profit levels;

2. Closing trades by trailing stop levels;

3. Setting breakeven levels.



The utility can:

1. Work with each order separately (levels are set for each order separately)

2. Work with a basket of unidirectional orders (levels are set common for all orders, BUY and SELL separately)

3. Work with a basket of multidirectional orders (levels are set common for all orders, BUY and SELL together)



Options:

STOPLOSS - stop loss in pips, if =-1 is not used;
TAKEPROFIT - take profit in pips, not used with -1;

TRAILING_STOP - the number of pips for the price move, if =-1 is not used;
TRAILING_STEP - the number of pips by which the profit will increase with each step;

BREAKEVEN_STOP - the number of pips to transfer the order to breakeven, if =-1 is not used;
BREAKEVEN_STEP - number of profit pips when closing an order;

BASKET - a basket of orders or each order separately;
MULTIDIRECTIONAL - multidirectional or unidirectional orders;

MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of orders, if = -1, then it works with all orders;
ORDERS_COMMENT - comment on trades;
