Order and Risk Management MT4
- Utilities
- Volodymyr Hrybachov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Utility for automatic order and risk management. Allows you to take the maximum from profits and limit your losses. Created by a practicing trader for traders. The utility is easy to use, works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or with the help of advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders at the same time.
Has the following functions:
1. Setting stop loss and take profit levels;
2. Closing trades by trailing stop levels;
3. Setting breakeven levels.
The utility can:
1. Work with each order separately (levels are set for each order separately)
2. Work with a basket of unidirectional orders (levels are set common for all orders, BUY and SELL separately)
3. Work with a basket of multidirectional orders (levels are set common for all orders, BUY and SELL together)
Options:
STOPLOSS - stop loss in pips, if =-1 is not used;
TAKEPROFIT - take profit in pips, not used with -1;
TRAILING_STOP - the number of pips for the price move, if =-1 is not used;
TRAILING_STEP - the number of pips by which the profit will increase with each step;
BREAKEVEN_STOP - the number of pips to transfer the order to breakeven, if =-1 is not used;
BREAKEVEN_STEP - number of profit pips when closing an order;
BASKET - a basket of orders or each order separately;
MULTIDIRECTIONAL - multidirectional or unidirectional orders;
MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of orders, if = -1, then it works with all orders;
ORDERS_COMMENT - comment on trades;