Order and Risk Management MT4

Utility for automatic order and risk management. Allows you to take the maximum from profits and limit your losses. Created by a practicing trader for traders. The utility is easy to use, works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or with the help of advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders at the same time.













Has the following functions:





1. Setting stop loss and take profit levels;





2. Closing trades by trailing stop levels;





3. Setting breakeven levels.













The utility can:





1. Work with each order separately (levels are set for each order separately)





2. Work with a basket of unidirectional orders (levels are set common for all orders, BUY and SELL separately)





3. Work with a basket of multidirectional orders (levels are set common for all orders, BUY and SELL together)













Options:





STOPLOSS - stop loss in pips, if =-1 is not used;

TAKEPROFIT - take profit in pips, not used with -1;





TRAILING_STOP - the number of pips for the price move, if =-1 is not used;

TRAILING_STEP - the number of pips by which the profit will increase with each step;





BREAKEVEN_STOP - the number of pips to transfer the order to breakeven, if =-1 is not used;

BREAKEVEN_STEP - number of profit pips when closing an order;





BASKET - a basket of orders or each order separately;

MULTIDIRECTIONAL - multidirectional or unidirectional orders;





MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of orders, if = -1, then it works with all orders;

ORDERS_COMMENT - comment on trades;