G Labs Trade Manager

Trade manager

Auto calculates % risk per trade

Manual lot size input

$ Risk amount

Displays profit to loss ratio

Shows value of stop loss and take profit in pips and dollars

Shows Balance equity and open profit and loss

On screen trade entry lines with entry stop loss and take profit . All with lots size , pip value dollar value and price level of line

The value of these lines is also displayed in the panel

Buttons on panel for

Close Winners, Close all, Execute .

Trade panel has function of Auto move stop loss to break even after x amount of pips

Trail stop via moving average or by x amount of pips

Trading statistics show most and least profitable pairs

Built in symbol changer and time frame changer

Settings allow us to change the settings of the partial close or the trailing stops

Virtual stop loss and take profit - hide your tp/sl from broker

Daily drawdown . close and disable trading for the rest of day upon hitting max daily drawdown (defined %)

Close open orders on trend change = closes when h1 13/50 EMA cross over to define the trend if your trade is against this direction

Trade manager auto detects order type as per position of stop loss and take profit lines.

Trend direction indicator on trade panel according to 13/50 EMA H1

Take screenshot of screen from trade panel

Side panel to view and manage open trades from multiple assets

Trade panel allows you to trade multiple pairs with just one chart open using the built in symbol changer.

Hot keys S sell , B Buy E Execute












