G Labs Trade Manager

Trade manager 

Auto calculates % risk per trade 

Manual lot size input 

$ Risk amount 

Displays profit to loss ratio 

Shows value of stop loss and take profit in pips and dollars 

Shows Balance equity and open profit and loss 

On screen trade entry lines with entry stop loss and take profit . All with lots size , pip value dollar value and  price level of line 

The value of these lines is also displayed in the panel 

Buttons on panel for 

Close Winners, Close all, Execute . 

Trade panel has function of Auto move stop loss to break even after x amount of pips 

Trail stop via moving average or by x amount of pips 

Trading statistics show most and least profitable pairs 

Built in symbol changer and time frame changer 

Settings allow us to change the settings of the partial close or the trailing stops  

Virtual stop loss and take profit - hide your tp/sl from broker 

Daily drawdown . close and disable trading for the rest of day upon hitting max daily drawdown (defined %)

Close open orders on trend change = closes when h1 13/50 EMA cross over to define the trend if your trade is against this direction 

Trade manager auto detects order type as per position of stop loss and take profit lines.

Trend direction indicator on trade panel according to 13/50 EMA H1 

Take screenshot of screen from trade panel 

Side panel to view and manage open trades from multiple assets 

Trade panel allows you to trade multiple pairs with just one chart open using the built in symbol changer. 

I will upload a video this evening explaining the functions 

Hot keys  S sell , B Buy E Execute




