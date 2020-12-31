Trailing Stop Utility MT4
- Utilities
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Nguyen Nghiem Duy👉 MQL5 EA / SOURCE CODE / FUND TRADE / COPY TRADE
⏰ EA Price: Free --> 30$ --> 49$ --> 99$ --> 199$ --> 299$ --> 399$ --> 499$ -->……… Cheapest price in the world !!!
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- Version: 4.0
- Activations: 10
Trailing Stop Utility MT4 for automatic closing of deals by trailing stop levels. Allows you to take the maximum from the profit. Created by a professional trader for traders. Utility works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously.
WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO:
- Set virtual trailing stop levels from 1 pip
- Set real trailing stop levels
- Work with each order separately ( trailing stop levels are placed on each order separately )
- Work with a basket of unidirectional orders ( trailing stop levels are placed common for all orders, BUY and SELL separately)
- Work with a basket of bi-directional orders ( trailing stop levels are set common for all orders, BUY and SELL together )
PARAMETERS:
- TRAILING_STOP - the number of pips for the price movement ;
- TRAILING_STEP - the number of pips by which the profit will increase with each step ;
- BASKET - a basket of orders or each order separately;
- MULTIDIRECTIONAL - bi-directional or unidirectional orders;
- VIRTUAL - real or virtual stop loss and take profit;
- MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of orders, if = -1, then it works with all orders;
- ORDERS_COMMENT - commentary on deals;