Trailing Stop Utility MT4 for automatic closing of deals by trailing stop levels. Allows you to take the maximum from the profit. Created by a professional trader for traders. Utility works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously.







WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO:

Set virtual trailing stop levels from 1 pip Set real trailing stop levels W ork with each order separately ( trailing stop levels are placed on each order separately ) W ork with a basket of unidirectional orders ( trailing stop levels are placed common for all orders, BUY and SELL separately) W ork with a basket of bi-directional orders ( trailing stop levels are set common for all orders, BUY and SELL together )



PARAMETERS: TRAILING_STOP - the number of pips for the price movement ;

- the number of ; TRAILING_STEP - the number of pips by which the profit will increase with each step ;

- the ; BASKET - a basket of orders or each order separately;

- a basket of orders or each order separately; MULTIDIRECTIONAL - bi-directional or unidirectional orders;

- bi-directional or unidirectional orders; VIRTUAL - real or virtual stop loss and take profit;

- real or virtual stop loss and take profit; MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of orders, if = -1, then it works with all orders;

- magic number of orders, if = -1, then it works with all orders; ORDERS_COMMENT - commentary on deals;



