Currency Strength Indicator for MT5

Currency Strength Indicator for MT5 is an innovative solution for any beginner or expert trader! It takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, major, minor and exotics, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that gives you a clear insight of 32 symbols with one glimpse, by using colored bars that inform you visually about the strength/weakness balance of the 2 parts of any pair, without the need to decipher complicated strength lines or histograms, as in other traditional currency strength solutions.

Currency Strength Indicator for MT5 gives you the option to configure the 32 symbol buttons to your personal preference, by adding the pairs you want to keep any eye on and trade the most. This way you will never miss an opportunity, because you can have a whole view of the current market on your chart with just one look. In addition you can have terminal, push or email notifications sent to you, when your desired strength level is reached on any one of the 32 symbols you monitor, on the current timeframe.


Currency Strength Indicator for MT5 Installation & User Guide    |    Update of a Purchased Product


Features

  • Extremely easy and straightforward interface without complicated extra windows or screens
  • Unique currency strength algorithm combined with price action, that can be used on any timeframe
  • Strength/weakness insight for any symbol/pair, including all currencies, commodities and cryptos (not indexes)
  • Real breakthrough product that gives a balance view of any symbol with colored strength/weakness bars
  • 32 customizable symbols on panel, that allow you to monitor your favorite instruments on the same chart
  • Terminal, push and email notifications available when your desired strength level is reached
  • Works smoothly on any symbol/instrument, account type or broker


Currency Strength Indicator for MT4 also comes in the form of a Trade Panel, in order to help you with your trade and risk management and your manual trading in general.


    I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


    Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

    Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


    #tags currency strength weakness indicator strategy forex mt4 mt5 metatrader panel pad currency strength utility tool


