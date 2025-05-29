Currency Strength Indicator for MT5 is an innovative solution for any beginner or expert trader! It takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, major, minor and exotics, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that gives you a clear insight of 32 symbols with one glimpse, by using colored bars that inform you visually about the strength/weakness balance of the 2 parts of any pair, without the need to decipher complicated strength lines or histograms, as in other traditional currency strength solutions.

gives you the option to configure the 32 symbol buttons to your personal preference, by adding the pairs you want to keep any eye on and trade the most. This way you will never miss an opportunity, because you can have a whole view of the current market on your chart with just one look. In addition you can have terminal, push or email notifications sent to you, when your desired strength level is reached on any one of the 32 symbols you monitor, on the current timeframe.





Features



Extremely easy and straightforward interface without complicated extra windows or screens

Unique currency strength algorithm combined with price action, that can be used on any timeframe

Strength/weakness insight for any symbol/pair, including all currencies, commodities and cryptos (not indexes)

Real breakthrough product that gives a balance view of any symbol with colored strength/weakness bars

32 customizable symbols on panel, that allow you to monitor your favorite instruments on the same chart

Terminal, push and email notifications available when your desired strength level is reached

Works smoothly on any symbol/instrument, account type or broker



